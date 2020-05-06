11 new coronavirus cases in KDMC, tally at 224

Of the 224 cases in the region, 147 are currently under treatment, 74 have recovered and been discharged.

Meanwhile, in Bhiwandi City, two of the 21 corona-positive patients have been discharged. Two new cases were reported from Bhiwandi taluka (rural) on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 12; however, one person was discharged after treatment. This brings the combined total for Bhiwandi City and Bhiwandi rural to 30, so far.

Health officials of the Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation informed that in all, 293 people have been placed in institutional quarantine while 55 are home-quarantined.