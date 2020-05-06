Mumbai

Updated on

11 new coronavirus cases in KDMC, tally at 224

By Narendra Gupta

There were 11 new cases of coronavirus reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 224. Among the 11 cases were four policemen, two employees from the APMC market, a nurse in a private hospital and a coaching class employee. The remaining three were infected by coming into contact with positive patients, according to the KDMC health officials.

Of the 224 cases in the region, 147 are currently under treatment, 74 have recovered and been discharged.

Meanwhile, in Bhiwandi City, two of the 21 corona-positive patients have been discharged. Two new cases were reported from Bhiwandi taluka (rural) on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 12; however, one person was discharged after treatment. This brings the combined total for Bhiwandi City and Bhiwandi rural to 30, so far.

Health officials of the Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation informed that in all, 293 people have been placed in institutional quarantine while 55 are home-quarantined.

