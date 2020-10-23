11-inch stick inserted in dog’s private parts, FIR registered

A nine-year-old community dog living in a Galleria Mall in Hiranandani Powai was brutally raped with a 11-inch wooden stick inserted in her private parts on Thursday and is now in a critical condition. The Powai police have registered an FIR in the case.

Devi Sheth, a software engineer who knows the dog well and took her to an NGO for treatment along with other animal feeders from the area, said the dog was bleeding profusely from her private parts. The veterinarians suspected a foreign object could be the cause of the bleeding and managed to remove a long wooden stick which had been inserted into her private part.

“Noorie is in tremendous shock and isn’t responding. We could see tears in her eyes,” Sheth said. Three veterinarians from World For All (WFA) who performed surgeries on Noorie for hours during the night till the wee hours on Friday, found that her intestines had ruptured and multiple organs were damaged. At one point during the treatment, Noorie’s heart had stopped beating and she stopped breathing due to excessive blood loss and had to be revived.

Sheth says another dog from the mall has been missing since the last few days and suspects foul play. Geeten Dudani, trustee of Bombay Animal Rights (BAR) registered a complaint in Powai police station against unknown persons.

An offence has been registered under Sec 377 of the IPC (unnatural intercourse) and two sections under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA).

“The only difference between a pet and a dog like Noorie is that she does not have a home. But she was well cared for by people in the area - fed, vaccinated and given medical treatment,” Dudani said. He added that more than one person had to be involved in the crime as the dog would have tried to flee or defend herself when assaulted in the brutal manner. Her being a friendly dog made her a soft-target unfortunately, he said and called it “nothing less than the Nirbhaya case - only there it was a human involved and here she is a dog.”

The Powai police promptly registered the complaint. “Generally when there are cases of animal cruelty, police don’t take it seriously, but the Powai police registered the FIR within a few hours and the police were at the hospital for the panchnama at 2 am,” he said.