'1 Nation, 1 Emotion': Aaditya Thackeray Calls For July 24 Protest At Shivaji Park Against Delhi Crackdown

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. |

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak in parts of the nation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged citizens to gather for a peaceful protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park on July 24. The protest has been organised to condemn the alleged inhuman crackdown in Delhi and the arrests of students across the country.

Thackeray appeals for participation

Appealing to citizens to join the protest on Friday, Thackeray said the gathering will begin at 4 pm, further urging them to carry the tricolour in hand and sing the national anthem at 5 pm.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray wrote, "The purpose of this event is to demonstrate that Maharashtra stands firmly behind the brave youth fighting for the nation. If you stand with Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, and the other protesting youth at Jantar Mantar, then do come."

🚨 वन नेशन, वन इमोशन! 🚨



२४ जुलै, शुक्रवार रोजी छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज पार्क येथे आमच्यासोबत सामील व्हा! दुपारी ४ वाजल्यापासून आपण सर्वजण तिरंग्याखाली एकत्र येऊया आणि सायंकाळी ५ वाजता आपले राष्ट्रगीत गाऊया.



दिल्लीतील अमानुष दडपशाही आणि देशभरातील विद्यार्थ्यांच्या अटकेच्या… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 22, 2026

Following the detention of Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs during a protest outside PM Modi's residence on Tuesday, Thackeray appealed to citizens to join the demonstration if they oppose what he described as a dictatorial approach. He stated, "If this can happen to them, it can certainly happen to you tomorrow. If you oppose the dictatorial tendency that led to the brutal use of force against the women and men at that protest, then do come. This is a peaceful protest by all patriots."

Backdrop to the protest

The July 24 protest comes after several protesters at Jantar Mantar were subjected to a lathi-charge during their Sansad Chalo march. Meanwhile, videos purportedly showing protesters attacking RPF personnel have also surfaced on social media.

Separately, several protesters were also detained in Mumbai by the police officials for allegedly holding an agitation without the required permission at Dadar's Shivaji Park, while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

'One Nation, One Emotion' appeal

Under his 'One Nation, One Emotion' appeal, Thackeray further urged citizens to hold those in power accountable. He wrote, "For an awakened nation, come together with the tricolour in hand and sing the national anthem. Patriotism and love for the country mean questioning what is wrong."

Moreover, Thackeray said the invitation to the protest is open not only to individuals but also to all political parties and every citizen "who believes that the future of our next generation should be bright."

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