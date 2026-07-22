'What Is The Difference Between Them & Ravan?': Uddhav Thackeray Launches Scathing Attack On Centre Over Student Protest Row | Video | X / PTI

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, escalating the attack on the Union Government over the ongoing student protests and the controversy surrounding examinations, slammed the Centre for its "apathetic" approach toward the grievances of the youth.

Speaking on the protests during a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray emphasised the necessity of dialogue in a democracy, stating that the escalation of the situation was a result of the government's failure to communicate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"If someone protests, it's the government's duty to go and talk to them about what they have to say. If they have any misunderstandings, it's the government's duty to resolve them, and this government didn't do that. If they had talked to them on the first day, things wouldn't have escalated to this point," Thackeray said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Asserting that his party would continue to raise its voice, he added, "Just like we protested in Mumbai, we'll do more... Talking is what happens in a democracy. Otherwise, you could call it dictatorship."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Simultaneously, the Congress party intensified its agitation, with senior leader Pawan Khera announcing that party MPs would register their dissent on the floor of the house by wearing black.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"All our MPs will (wear black) as a mark of protest against what they have done to the students of this country in the capital city of Delhi, protest against the insistence on Dharmendra Pradhan continuing on his position, protest against the way this Govt has responded to the students' unrest. So, all our MPs, as a mark of protest, are wearing black today," Khera said.

Drawing a sharp contrast between the motives of the opposition and the ruling party, Khera alleged that the BJP is focused on "saving faces" rather than "saving careers."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The purpose of our protest is to protect the interest of the youth. The purpose of BJP's protest is to protect Dharmendra Pradhan," he remarked.

Referring to the nationwide protests organised by the Congress on the previous day, Khera sent a message of solidarity to the student community, urging them not to lose hope.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The message is to the youth--we stand with you. Don't feel dejected, hopeless. Congress, Rahul Gandhi, and each one of his soldiers is standing with the youth of this country," Khera added.

Opposition parties stepped up their offensive against the central government, with several leaders arriving at the Parliament dressed in black to protest the alleged manhandling of students and lawmakers by security forces.

The "Black Day" demonstration serves as a unified front against the government's handling of recent student agitations and the prevailing unrest over the national education system.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)