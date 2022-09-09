1 killed, 2 hurt in Dombivali hit-and-run

Accident | Representative Photo

A man was killed and a married couple travelling with him suffered injuries when an unidentified vehicle hit them in the Manpada area of Dombivali on Wednesday, officials from the Manpada police station said on Thursday.

“The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Wednesday when the couple and their friend came out of their car to examine a punctured tyre,” senior police inspector of Manpada police station, Shekhar Bagade said.

According to Bagade, the three were rushed to the AIMS Hospital at MIDC in Dombivali where the couple's friend – Devendra Dand – succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday.

“The injured persons – 32- year-old stock broker Kunal Ranjit Davda and his wife – are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he said. The police registered a case against the unknown driver after Davda filed a complaint.

“Efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle and its driver by checking the footage from CCTV cameras along the road where the accident took place,” said Bagade.