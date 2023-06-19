Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Railway Crew Stage Protest Against Bhopal Order

Running crew members stage protest at Ujjain railway station on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The alleged arbitrary order of senior electrical engineer, Bhopal division (TRO) Sanjay Tiwari led to a chaos among railway employees as they staged a protest at Ujjain railway station on Sunday.

The employees alleged that TRO Tiwari has misused his position and is disobeying the orders of CPTM and COM of Western Railway and West Central Railway.

He arbitrarily issued orders to train crew of Ujjain headquarters of Western Railway to tell the train crew of train number 14115 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Prayagraj at Sant Hirdaram Nagar Station that after reaching the destination, Bhopal circle crew will take charge.

The abovementioned train is being run from the beginning till Bina station by the crew of Ujjain headquarters. This is a high speed train which can be operated by a crew capable of high speed pass only.

In an ill-advised attempt to snatch the train by the officer of Bhopal division, work has been done to affect the safety of the railway by getting the passenger loco pilot of Bhopal to operate the train.

Agitated Ujjain crew staged a vehement protest outside the lobby and the crew of Guna division of West Central Railway was not allowed to operate the train. Loco pilots of Ujjain headquarters are now working in these trains.

Due to the arbitrary behaviour and orders of the officer of Bhopal division, deep indignation is spreading among employees of Ratlam division due to which there may be obstruction and delay in train operation. The demonstration was held under the aegis of the United Front Committee.

Divisional president of Western Railway Employees Union SS Sharma and divisional secretary of Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh Abhilash Nagar led the protesters.