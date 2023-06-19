Indore: Training Programme Ends At SGSITS 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The certificate distribution marked the end of a highly beneficial one-week training on "Advanced Approaches in Modelling and Simulation for Cutting Edge Electronic Systems" under DST-STUTI where more than 40 participants took part in the training.

The session was chaired by P. P. Bansode, SGSITS. He expressed gratitude and congratulated attendees for their valuable contribution, which led to the successful and effective training programme.

He explained how such schemes are beneficial and meaningful in the field of technology. Prof Parvez Alvi, DST coordinator, while reviewing the training, appreciated the efforts of all specially invited subject experts. In the end, participants were asked for their experiences and suggestions.

