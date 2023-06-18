 JEE Advanced Results Declared: Soham Sahasrabuddhe Gets AIR 487, Tops in Bhopal
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, released the results of JEE Advanced 2023 on Sunday morning.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Soham Sahasrabuddhe is Bhopal topper in the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2023 whose results were declared on Sunday. He scored All India Rank (AIR) 487 and rank one in the city. He secured fifth rank in Madhya Pradesh.

Sankalp Omkar, Ojas Varshney and Aryaman Rathore scored AIR 598 , AIR 613 and AIR 696 respectively. They secured second, third and fourth rank in the city respectively.

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, released the results of JEE Advanced 2023 on Sunday morning. The examination was conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in 23 IITs on June 4. A total of 1.8 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of whom 1,80,372 appeared and 43,773 cleared the examination.

Soham, Sankalp and Ojas are students of FIITJEE Bhopal Centre’s three-year combined, four-year combined and four-year School Integrated Programmes respectively. Aryaman is from Aurous Academy, Bhopal.

