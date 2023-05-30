Madhya Pradesh: 65 families of Sedra Karnali join Congress

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Sixty five families of Sedra Karnali village, Mandsaur, switched their loyalties from BJP to Congress on Monday. They took membership in presence of district Congress president Vipin Jain.

Assuring the newly-joined members, Jain said that the party would always respect them and their decisions. Party works on the principles of development and public welfare, not caste and religion, said Jain.

Party leader Rakesh Patidar said that local MLA had strangled public opinion. District panchayat member Jagdish Dhangar, district Congress spokesperson Sunresh Bhati, Sitamau block Congress resident Suresh Patidar and others also addressed the new members.

Kailash Vishwakarma, Jitendra Babulal Lohar, Mohanlal Porwal, Rahul Lohar, Mangilal Lohar, Vinod Regar, Shravan Singh Rathor, Shantilal Vishwakarma, Samarth Vishwakarma, Bherulal Lohar, Vishal Lohar and others were also present.

Block Congress president Omprakash Rathore conducted the programme and vote of thanks was proposed by Radheshyam Sharma.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh bride flees wedding venue on pretext of getting ready in parlour