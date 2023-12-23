AI Can Never Replace Human Talent: Singer Pratibha Singh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Playback singer Pratibha Singh Baghel said Artificial Intelligence (AI) would never be able to replace human talent in the field of creative arts.

“Can those who use AI for producing songs, perform on stage? Can those who use auto tuners to enhance their voice in studios, sing in concerts?” she demanded to know. Pratibha was in the city to perform at the cultural festival, Vishwarang 2023, on Saturday.

On winners of reality shows fading away after a couple of years, Pratibha told media persons that it was because of instant success they get. “They start getting shows, they start making money and they stop learning and training. Lataji was such an accomplished singer but she practised everyday. So, in this field you have to work hard consistently,” she said.

Pratibha said parents of children who win music reality shows should not pressurise them to perform in more shows. “Parents should ensure that making money does not become the sole aim of children because it ultimately leaves them depressed and frustrated,” she remarked.

The 32-year-old ghazal, Hindustani classical and playback singer who hails from Rewa lives in Mumbai. Responding to a query, she denied that nepotism in Bollywood was a hurdle for talents to succeed.

Baghel said she would perform at a concert, Symphony of Love, at Royal Albert Hall in London on March 9 next year. “This is a dream come true for me. We will be singing to the tune of 50-piece Western orchestra,” she said, adding that she wanted to establish her identity as a singer globally.