Zendaya Debuts Bold Breastplate & Ombré Beaded Fringe Skirt From Schiaparelli Haute Couture At ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere With

Zendaya Debuts Schiaparelli Haute Couture At ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere With Bold Breastplate & Ombré Beaded Fringe Skirt |

Zendaya continues to dominate the fashion conversation as she attended the world premiere of The Odyssey in London wearing one of the most talked-about couture creations of the season. Fresh off the runway, the actress stepped onto the red carpet in the closing look from Schiaparelli's Fall 2026 Haute Couture collection, which had showcased in Paris just hours earlier.

Known for her fearless fashion choices, Zendaya embraced Schiaparelli's signature surrealist aesthetic in a dramatic ensemble that blurred the line between fashion and sculpture. The standout feature of the look was a lace-up bodice designed to resemble a carved marble torso, complete with sculpted abdominal muscles, defined ribs and even a delicately crafted belly button.

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Zendaya completed the couture look with classic nude pointed-toe pumps, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point of the evening. Balancing the structured upper half was a fluid ombré beaded fringe skirt that cascaded from crisp white into shimmering silver. The intricate fringe moved gracefully with every step, adding movement and softness to the otherwise architectural silhouette.

Adding another layer of luxury, she accessorised with a multi-strand diamond necklace from Chopard, elegantly draped over the sculptural breastplate instead of beneath it.

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Read Also Zendaya Channels Greek Goddess In Ivory Backless Jacquemus Gown At The Odyssey London Press Tour |...

The striking Schiaparelli look comes just a day after Zendaya turned heads at The Odyssey's London photo call in another Grecian-inspired ensemble. For that appearance, she wore a custom ivory Jacquemus gown inspired by the essence of the Greek goddess Athena. The minimalist design featured a dramatic open back, an integrated white headscarf, a thigh-high slit and statement shield-inspired earrings crafted in 18-carat yellow gold with diamonds.