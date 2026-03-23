'You're In India, Promote Indian Brands': Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Brutally TROLLED For Flexing Luxury Items On Instagram

A casual Instagram post by Mira Kapoor has divided the internet with unexpected trolling. Shahid Kapoor's wife and entrepreneur shared a series of mirror selfies recently with the caption "In my closet". Just don't DM pp 🤪", and the internet had plenty to say.

Inside Mira's luxury carousel

The pictures showed Mira dressed head-to-toe in an enviable lineup of luxury and high-street labels, including Dior, Hermès, Chanel, Celine, Loewe, and Valentino, with several Zara pieces thrown in. The looks ranged across dresses, skirts, tops, denims, and shirts, all styled with chic bags and accessories – a full closet showcase that was equal parts aspirational and, for some, a little too much.

Check out the post below:

But, what really ignited the negative reaction was the fact that Mira tagged each brand she adorned on herself in the images, which to many appears to be a "cold flex"

Internet reacts

The comments section quickly became a battleground. Critics were swift and sharp. "The cheapest thing anyone has shared till now," wrote one user.

Another stated, "You are in India, so please promote Indian brands at least......." A third said, "Achanak se itna kuch mil jaaye toh flaunt toh krna padega."

But Mira's supporters showed up just as strongly. "God forbid a woman posts about her outfits. Her entire existence is judged by other WOMEN," one user fired back, calling out the double standard. Another simply crowned her, "Style icon. Grind icon too."

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