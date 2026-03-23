Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez Flex Gigantic Diamond Ring And Luxury Watches Worth Over $20M: Check Out

When it comes to mixing romance with serious luxury, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez know exactly how to make a statement. The power couple recently sent the internet into a frenzy with a single Instagram post, packed with jaw-dropping diamonds, ultra-rare watches and a hypercar backdrop worth over $20 million.

Duo's million-dollar timepieces

The photo, clicked inside Ronaldo’s ultra-exclusive Bugatti Centodieci, gave a close-up of their enviable watch collection. The footballer sported a dazzling Patek Philippe timepiece valued at approximately $720,000, while his fiancée complemented the bling with her own diamond-studded Patek watch, estimated at around $450,000, as reported by The Big Lead.

Set against the plush red leather interiors of the rare supercar, worth a staggering $13.5 million, the couple’s coordinated luxury moment was nothing short of cinematic.

Check out the post below:

Georgina’s massive diamond ring

While the watches were impressive, it was Georgina's most-talked-about engagement ring that truly stole the spotlight. The model flaunted a breathtaking oval-cut diamond ring, believed to weigh around 35 carats. Designed in a rare triple-stone setting, the piece is estimated to be worth between $5 to $6 million, making it one of the most extravagant celebrity engagement rings in the world.

The image, captioned "Cenita con amor," offered a glimpse into the couple’s glamorous life, where love stories are told through diamonds, luxury cars and impeccable style.

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