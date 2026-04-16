'You Still Make My Heart Flutter': Bhoot Bangla Star Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna's Lovey-Dovey Romantic Quotes Are Worth Reading |

As Akshay Kumar gears up for the release of his much-anticipated film Bhoot Bangla on April 17, fans are revisiting not just his on-screen charm but also his enduring real-life love story with Twinkle Khanna. The couple, who completed 25 years of marriage earlier this year, have often shared glimpses of their bond through heartfelt and romantic sayings for each other.

Here are some of the beautiful quotes that perfectly capture their relationship:

“You don't have to be alike to make it work, you just have to like each other.” — Twinkle Khanna

“With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride.” — Akshay Kumar

“Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family.” — Twinkle Khanna

“I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day!” — Akshay Kumar

“My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around.” — Twinkle Khanna

“When you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it… I knew I had married a superwoman.” — Akshay Kumar

“You still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall—but I wouldn’t have it any other way.” — Akshay Kumar

Blending humour, admiration, and unwavering support, their words reflect a partnership built on respect and companionship. In a world of fleeting romances, Akshay and Twinkle’s bond continues to stand strong, making them one of Bollywood’s most loved couples.