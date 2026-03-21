 'Yeh Kya Hai?' Khushi Kapoor Trolled For Her Ramp Walk At LFW, Netizens Say 'Ananya Did Better'
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HomeLifestyle'Yeh Kya Hai?' Khushi Kapoor Trolled For Her Ramp Walk At LFW, Netizens Say 'Ananya Did Better'

'Yeh Kya Hai?' Khushi Kapoor Trolled For Her Ramp Walk At LFW, Netizens Say 'Ananya Did Better'

Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor walked the ramp for Aisha Rao at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 in Mumbai, wearing a green embellished lehenga set. While her look impressed, her runway walk drew criticism online. Netizens trolled her performance, with comments like “No she can't walk” and comparisons to Ananya Panday, saying “Ananya did better ramp walk.”

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
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Bollywood’s new-gen star Khushi Kapoor grabbed eyeballs as she turned showstopper at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Walking for designer Aisha Rao on Day 3 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Khushi’s glamorous look won hearts, but it was her ramp walk that didn't deliver.

Khushi's showstopper look

For the runway, Khushi stepped out in a striking green lehenga set that leaned into intricate craftsmanship and modern styling. The ensemble featured a shimmering floral-embellished crop top paired with a coordinated lehenga skirt, both adorning the same detailed embroidery and design language.

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The rich green palette, combined with delicate embellishments, gave the outfit a fresh yet festive appeal. Skipping the dupatta, Khushi kept the styling sharp and minimal, accessorising with just a statement necklace that added a hint of drama without overpowering the look.

The outfit was part of Aisha Rao’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection Inter-Hana, presented by 360 ONE, which explored the blend of art, culture and textile innovation through intricate surface detailing.

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Internet divided over her walk

While Khushi’s ensemble received appreciation for its design and finish, her ramp walk sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms. Many users felt her walk lacked confidence and finesse, leading to a wave of trolling online.

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Comments quickly flooded in, with one user writing, “Ye kya hai????model nhi milti tumlogo ko.” Another bluntly stated, “No she can't walk.”

Some even drew comparisons with fellow actor Ananya Panday, with a comment reading, “Ananya Did better ramp walk for Rahul Mishra.”

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