 Radhika Madan Walks The Ramp In Boxy Madras-Check Shirt, Dramatic Pants At Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 Day 2
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Radhika Madan Walks The Ramp In Boxy Madras-Check Shirt, Dramatic Pants At Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 Day 2

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan closed Day 2 of Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, walking for Mannat Jain and Sneha Ali Shetty. She wore a Madras-check cropped shirt with teal pleated pants. The Folded Grids collection blended Indian textiles with origami-inspired design under the NIF Global ‘The Runway’ showcase.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
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Day 2 of Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 on March 20 brought a refreshing burst of colour and creativity to the runway, and right at the centre of it was Bollywood actress Radhika Madan. As the fashion extravaganza continues at the Jio World Convention Centre in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India, the actress turned showstopper in a look that perfectly balanced structure with playfulness.

Radhika Madan takes over runway 

Walking the ramp for designers Mannat Jain and Sneha Ali Shetty, Radhika brought a fresh, youthful energy to the runway. Her chic ensemble featured a boxy, cropped shirt crafted in vibrant Madras checks, an instant nod to Indian textile heritage with a contemporary twist. She paired the shirt with voluminous teal pleated pants that added drama and created a striking contrast to the structured top. 

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Elevating the look further, Radhika carried a statement bag that followed the same checkered pattern and colour palette as her shirt, tying the entire outfit together. Platform heels added height and edge, while silver statement earrings introduced a hint of shine.

Her beauty look stayed understated, with a dewy base, softly flushed cheeks and nude lips. She kept her hair in relaxed, centre-parted curls, letting the outfit take centre stage.

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