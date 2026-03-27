'Ye Night Suit Me Aagai': Kritika Kamra's Lingerie-Inspired Look With Husband Gaurav Kapur Trolled In Mumbai - WATCH

Newlyweds Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur made their latest public appearance together in Mumbai last night, and while the couple looked every bit the power pair, it was Kritika’s bold fashion choice that had the internet divided.

Mr and Mrs Kapur's chic style

For the night gala, Kritika turned heads in a dark-toned, lingerie-inspired top featuring strappy sleeves, delicate lacy detailing, and an asymmetrical hemline. She grounded the look with classic black trousers and heels, keeping her styling intentionally minimal with dainty bracelets and subtle earrings.

Take a look:

Her glam was equally soft and radiant with a glowing dewy base, rosy cheeks, highlighted skin, and nude lips. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted, open hairdo that added to the effortless vibe.

Gaurav, meanwhile, kept it smart-casual in a black turtleneck and jeans, layered with a beige jacket and sports shoes, a relaxed contrast to his wife’s edgier ensemble.

Internet reacted

The internet, however, was not entirely on board with Kritika’s top. The comments came thick and fast. “She wore a nightgown top LOL,” wrote one user. “Bahut hi wahiyat top pehna h,” stated another. “Ye night suit mein aa gayi,” declared a third, while one more added, “At first I thought it is nighty.”

The trolling didn’t stop there, “Kidhar se newlywed lagti hai, kya dress pahan ke aati hai,” wrote one commenter, as another expressed, “Night gown lag raha hai, sach mein.”

About their wedding

For context, Kritika and Gaurav are barely weeks into their marriage. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home on March 11, 2026, celebrating with close friends from the entertainment and sports worlds.

They had made their relationship official on Instagram in December 2025, and have since been making regular public appearances together as one of Bollywood’s newer couples.

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