Nita Ambani Drapes Saree With Lord Ram Design & Sacred Mantras Which Took '2 Years' To Create

Businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani is known for her opulent fashion choices, but this time, she embraced something far more meaningful. Marking Ram Navami while receiving her Honorary Doctorate at KIIT University, she stepped out in a look that beautifully blended spirituality with style.

Take a look:

Nita Ambani's Ram-inspired saree

For the special occasion, Nita draped a custom Bandha Ikat Ram Shila saree by Swadesh, created by award-winning artisan Harishankar Meher. Taking nearly two years to complete, the saree stands as a remarkable blend of artistry and spiritual expression.

Crafted in earthy, muted tones using natural dyes, the drape was woven using the traditional bandha ikat technique, which is known for its intricate, resist-dye patterns. What truly set the saree apart, however, was its storytelling.

The body featured a Ram Shila-inspired design, intricately incorporating the name 'Ram' in multiple languages. The pallu was equally stunning and significant, with sacred mantras delicately woven in Odia script, seamlessly merging with classic ikat motifs.

Keeping the focus on the saree, Nita opted for understated yet elegant accessories with a double-layered beaded necklace, diamond-studded floral earrings, gold bangles and statement kadhas.

Her beauty look stayed classic and refined, featuring defined brows, kohl-lined eyes, a hint of winged liner, and a glossy pink lip. A red bindi added a traditional touch, while her hair, styled in a sleek bun, kept the overall look polished.

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