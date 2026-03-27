Alia Bhatt Shares Golden Hour Pictures In Sage Saree, Kundan Choker In Chennai: Netizens Call Her 'Ravishing'

When it comes to effortless elegance with a modern twist, Alia Bhatt rarely misses, and her latest Chennai appearance is proof. Bathed in soft golden hour light, the actress served up a look that felt equal parts dreamy and sophisticated, leaving fans (and the internet) completely mesmerised.

Take a look:

Alia's golden hour elegance

For the event, Alia slipped into a refreshing sage green saree from the label Jadon, styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia. The organza drape brought an ethereal vibe with its sheer texture, adorned with delicate floral embroidery in green and hints of metallic silver.

The saree was styled in a classic manner, with crisp pleats and a gracefully flowing pallu that trailed elegantly, making it perfect for an evening setting. Complementing the drape was a sleeveless silk blouse in a matching tone, featuring a plunging neckline and a structured fit.

But what truly elevated the outfit was her jewellery. Alia opted for an exquisite Kundan choker from Moksh, adorned with gemstones and diamonds that added a regal touch. Paired with gold earrings, the accessories brought just the right amount of drama, letting the saree shine while still making a statement.

Her makeup stayed true to her signature style with fresh, glowing skin, soft pink tones on the eyes and lips, a hint of highlighter and nude lips. Lastly, Alia wore her hair loose in soft waves with a centre parting, enhancing the romantic feel of the look.

Fans in love with her look

Unsurprisingly, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the look. Compliments flooded her post, with many calling her "ravishing", "beautiful" and "pretty" and others comparing her to a Disney princess. It’s safe to say Alia's Chennai moment was a masterclass in blending tradition with contemporary charm.

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