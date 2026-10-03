Yami Gautam's Green Kurta Set Is Perfect For Navratri 2026: Here's How To Style The Desi Look

Yami Gautam recently brought a dose of festive elegance to Patna while promoting her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli. For the occasion, the actress opted for a rich green ethnic ensemble, pairing traditional embroidery with statement jewellery and a soft, polished beauty look. The result was a classic festive outfit that can easily double up as inspiration for Navratri dressing.

Decoding Yami Gautam’s green look

The centrepiece of Yami’s outfit was a deep green kurta with a long, straight silhouette. The front featured intricate gold embroidery, particularly around the neckline, while delicate floral and leafy motifs were spread across the body of the kurta.

The three-quarter sleeves continued the embroidery theme, with detailed floral work concentrated around the cuffs. This gave the otherwise simple silhouette a more elaborate festive finish.

She paired the kurta with coordinating green pyjamas and a sheer dupatta, keeping the colour palette tonal from top to bottom. The drape's gold-trimmed edges complemented the embroidery on the kurta, while scattered motifs added subtle detailing across the fabric. The lower portion featured more concentrated floral embroidery, giving the dupatta a dressed-up finish.

Yami kept the accessories traditional with large gold jhumka-style earrings featuring circular patterns and dangling details. Statement rings on both hands added another touch of sparkle without taking the attention away from the outfit.

She finished the ensemble with gold-toned traditional sandals that tied in neatly with the metallic embroidery and jewellery. Her long hair was worn loose with a soft side sweep, while understated makeup kept the overall styling elegant and balanced.

Navratri 2026 style inspiration

Yami’s look can easily be adapted for Shardiya Navratri 2026, particularly for Day 6 on October 16, when green is the designated colour. The sixth day is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, with green symbolising nature, growth, harmony, serenity and new beginnings.

Instead of recreating the entire outfit exactly, you can take cues from its colour story. A green kurta set with gold embroidery can make for an effortless festive option, while a sheer dupatta with a metallic border can add a more traditional touch.

For jewellery, gold jhumkas or chandbalis can instantly elevate a simple green outfit. If you prefer a lighter look, delicate gold earrings and a couple of rings can create a similar festive feel.