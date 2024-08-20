 Wrong Shoe Therapy: Why Unconventional Footwear Is The New Fashion Statement
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWrong Shoe Therapy: Why Unconventional Footwear Is The New Fashion Statement

Wrong Shoe Therapy: Why Unconventional Footwear Is The New Fashion Statement

Hollywood stars like Kendal Jenner, Bella Hadid, and others have rocked "Wrong Shoe Therapy" by opting for mismatched or unconventional footwear for their striking ensembles.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Image: Mary Jane

Fashion trends come and go like a season, but some styles make a lasting impression, becoming iconic statements. One such intriguing trend is "Wrong Shoe Therapy," which revolves around the concept of the intentional pairing of mismatched or unconventional shoes to create a visually striking fashion statement. The wrong shoe therapy proves that the idea of "wrong" can be right, breaking sartorial rules and embracing unique fashion.

Introduced by stylish Allison Bornstein, this trend goes against the rigid standards of matchy-matchy dressing and embraces mismatched style through footwear. It encourages fashion enthusiasts to experiment and think outside the box, using their footwear as a medium for their statement couture.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai TTE Assault Case: Accused Apologises To Sikh Community In Mulund Gurdwara; Claims Receiving Death Threats From Abroad (VIDEO)
Mumbai TTE Assault Case: Accused Apologises To Sikh Community In Mulund Gurdwara; Claims Receiving Death Threats From Abroad (VIDEO)
Mumbai University Now Inviting Applications For Distance Learning CDOE, Apply Till August 30
Mumbai University Now Inviting Applications For Distance Learning CDOE, Apply Till August 30
MG Windsor Teases First-in-Segment ‘Infinity View Glass Roof’ Ahead of Launch
MG Windsor Teases First-in-Segment ‘Infinity View Glass Roof’ Ahead of Launch
UGC NET 2024: City Intimation Slip Out For August 27 Exam
UGC NET 2024: City Intimation Slip Out For August 27 Exam

Hollywood stars, known for their trendsetting appeal, have embraced this trend with flair, offering inspiration to rock mismatched shoes with confidence.

Check them out below:

Kendal Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, renowned for her bold fashion choices, has hopped on the wrong shoe therapy trend. One of her classic looks featured a white tank top paired with green trousers. What went wrong but was absolutely right was the choice of footwear. Instead of shoes or loafers, the model opted for black flip-flop sandals. 

Read Also
'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Is Making Waves On The Internet, Here's How To Nail The Modest...
article-image

Jennifer Lawrence

Ever imagined a flip-flop paired with a stunning gown on the red carpet? If not, then check out Jennifer Lawrence's look from the Cannes Film Festival, where the actress ditched exquisite heels to prioritise her comfort by opting for a basic black flip-flop underneath her gorgeous red gown on the red carpet.

Read Also
Charli XCX's 'Brat Summer' Trend Is Redefining Gen Z Fashion, Embrace The Chaos Just Like The Singer...
article-image

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is another fashion icon who has mastered the art of mismatched shoes. She was once spotted in streetwear attire, wearing a white tank top paired with three-fourth trousers and an oversized shirt. She completed the effortless look with Miu Miu ballet flats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wrong Shoe Therapy: Why Unconventional Footwear Is The New Fashion Statement

Wrong Shoe Therapy: Why Unconventional Footwear Is The New Fashion Statement

Is True Love A Myth? Know 5 Reasons Why Youngsters Have Given Up On Finding Their Better Halves

Is True Love A Myth? Know 5 Reasons Why Youngsters Have Given Up On Finding Their Better Halves

Kareena Kapoor Stuns In ₹30,800 Hot Pink Kurta Set For Raksha Bandhan

Kareena Kapoor Stuns In ₹30,800 Hot Pink Kurta Set For Raksha Bandhan

Work From Home Policy For New Starbucks CEO Sparks Outrage; Netizens Criticise The Brand Over Latest...

Work From Home Policy For New Starbucks CEO Sparks Outrage; Netizens Criticise The Brand Over Latest...

Janmashtami Special: Artist Purvii Parekh Expresses Her Devotion Towards Lord Krishna Through Her...

Janmashtami Special: Artist Purvii Parekh Expresses Her Devotion Towards Lord Krishna Through Her...