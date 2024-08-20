Wrong Shoe Therapy: Why Unconventional Footwear Is The New Fashion Statement

Image: Mary Jane

Fashion trends come and go like a season, but some styles make a lasting impression, becoming iconic statements. One such intriguing trend is "Wrong Shoe Therapy," which revolves around the concept of the intentional pairing of mismatched or unconventional shoes to create a visually striking fashion statement. The wrong shoe therapy proves that the idea of "wrong" can be right, breaking sartorial rules and embracing unique fashion.

Introduced by stylish Allison Bornstein, this trend goes against the rigid standards of matchy-matchy dressing and embraces mismatched style through footwear. It encourages fashion enthusiasts to experiment and think outside the box, using their footwear as a medium for their statement couture.

Hollywood stars, known for their trendsetting appeal, have embraced this trend with flair, offering inspiration to rock mismatched shoes with confidence.

Check them out below:

Kendal Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, renowned for her bold fashion choices, has hopped on the wrong shoe therapy trend. One of her classic looks featured a white tank top paired with green trousers. What went wrong but was absolutely right was the choice of footwear. Instead of shoes or loafers, the model opted for black flip-flop sandals.

Jennifer Lawrence

Ever imagined a flip-flop paired with a stunning gown on the red carpet? If not, then check out Jennifer Lawrence's look from the Cannes Film Festival, where the actress ditched exquisite heels to prioritise her comfort by opting for a basic black flip-flop underneath her gorgeous red gown on the red carpet.

Bella Hadid

bella hadid spotted in heliport today in nyc wearing miu miu ballet flats hopefully we get to see her on the catwalk during this fashion month pic.twitter.com/Lg17TmLaJd — ❦ (@theitcouture) September 16, 2023

Bella Hadid is another fashion icon who has mastered the art of mismatched shoes. She was once spotted in streetwear attire, wearing a white tank top paired with three-fourth trousers and an oversized shirt. She completed the effortless look with Miu Miu ballet flats.