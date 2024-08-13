 Charli XCX's 'Brat Summer' Trend Is Redefining Gen Z Fashion, Embrace The Chaos Just Like The Singer
Brat Summer is a new trend, popularised by pop sensation Charli XCX, that blends a bold, rebellious mindset with 2000s retro fashion but with a modern twist. 

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Charli XCX | Instagram

In a world where trends come and go, 'Brat Summer' stands out as a bold move to the carefree yet self-reflective spirit of Gen Z. This new trend, popularised by pop sensation Charli XCX, blends a bold, rebellious attitude with a retro fashion similar to the early 2000s, but with a modern twist.

What is Brat Summer?

Summer Brat showcases more than just a fashion statement; it's a lifestyle that reflects the party-girl vibe but with a layer of sophistication. According to Charli XCX in a TikTok interview, Brat Summer represents "you're that girl who is a bit messy and loves to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes. She's honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile. That's Brat. 

Here's how you can have Brat Summer too!

The 'Brat' aesthetic is inspired by Y2K fashion, merging elements of rebellion with a touch of glamour. It includes edgy, strappy tops, loads of leather, and bold accessories paired with a messy look. 

Charlie herself explains this trend as, "It can go that way, like, quite luxury, but it can also be so, like, trashy. Just, like, a pack of cigs, and, like, a Bic lighter, and, like, a strappy white top. With no bra. That's, like, kind of all you need."

You can try the Brat Summer trend yourself by adorning a few essentials: edgy square-rimmed sunglasses, purposely messy hair, a smudged smokey eye, and don't miss the leather attire. Additionally, add an extra layer of Y2K-style lip gloss and maybe even a pop of colour on your nails to complete the look.

Brat Summer is more than just fashion

Brat Summer is not just about fashion. It's a mindset that combines a deeper understanding of things with reckless and bold behaviour. This style reflects an experience of Gen Z being youthful and restless, embracing a carefree, lighthearted attitude while navigating the difficulties of modern life.

