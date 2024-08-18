'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Is Making Waves On The Internet, Here's How To Nail The Modest Fashion Aesthetic

Instagram

For anyone seeking a new fashion transformation, this is your time to shine! The latest sensation, "Very Demure, Very Mindful," is making waves on the internet, and this is a sign to hop on the trend. Shifting from the loud and brat summer glam, TikTok influencers and creators are now emphasising on "modest and mindful" aesthetic that seamlessly blends chic sophistication with thoughtful elegance.

What is "Very Demure, Very Mindful" trend?

The "Very Demure, Very Mindful" trend was first started by the TikTok influencer Jools Lebron who used the term in her video that gained over 3.9 million views. Later, she posted the second video where she discussed being "demure," "cutesy," and "mindful," which also has over 13.8 million views.

The "Very Demure, Very Mindful" fashion trend centres around minimalism and a modest core at the workplace. It reflects a refined and mindful approach to dressing, focusing on classic and modest attires that exude sophistication and elegance. According to Merriam-Webster, "Demure" means reserved or modest, which is exactly what this trend focuses on.

very demure and very mindful pic.twitter.com/n6zIv8nlzm — jenna ortega (parody) (@jennamaortega) August 14, 2024

Apart from internet creators, celebrities like Jeena Ortega, Jennifer Lopez, Lindsay Lohan, and many others also followed the trend. Even US President, Joe Biden used the phrase "very demure, very mindful" in his recent tweet.

Here's how to achieve "Very Demure, Very Mindful" office aesthetics

Neutral Palettes

Start with a wardrobe filled with neutral tones like beige, ivory, grey, black and soft pastels. These colours are versatile and timeless, allowing for easy mix-and-match while maintaining the workplace aesthetic.

Dress Modest

This trend emphasises not showing too much skin and focuses on dressing up in modest and sophisticated attire. You can opt for chic statement pieces such as midi skirts, vest coats, tailored pants, blazers and formal dresses.

Minimal Accessories

Opt for understated accessories. Delicate jewellery, minimalist handbags, and classic shoes complement the demure nature of the trend. The goal is to enhance your outfit without overwhelming it.

Smell Good

Instead of putting on a strong fragrance, try subtle scents like musky aqua or vanilla to smell good without having an overpowering odour.