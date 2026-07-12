'Worst Experience Ever': Netizen Slams Filipino DJ Sinangyoo's Mumbai Show Over Overcrowding – Video

Filipino DJ Sinangyoo's India debut tour has gone viral for reasons beyond his music. While the artist drew huge crowds during his multi-city tour, a content creator's video from the Mumbai stop has sparked conversations online over alleged overcrowding and event management.

Sinangyoo kicked off his India tour in Hyderabad on July 9 before performing in Mumbai on July 10. He later travelled to New Delhi and Bengaluru for shows on July 11 and July 12, respectively. The Mumbai event was held at the Level 9 Astor Ballroom, The St. Regis Mumbai, with the show scheduled to begin at 10 PM onwards.

Creator calls out the show for ‘overcrowding’

Digital creator Harsh Bhaskar took to Instagram to share what he described as his experience at the concert. In a video titled "Sinangyoo in Mumbai was a total mess," he called it his "worst experience till date."

Describing the situation, Harsh said that the venue appeared heavily crowded from the moment he arrived. "My worst experience till date is Sinangyoo in Mumbai. It was insane. The time I reached there, I see a lot of people. It was so overcrowded,” he said, calling it, “Crazy."

He further claimed that even the backstage area was packed with attendees instead of being reserved for artists and crew. "After that I got to the backstage and what I saw was a stage. It was not a backstage, it was a stage completely. People were filled in," he added.

Check out the video below:

According to Harsh, the DJ arrived around 1 AM, and by then many attendees were still unable to enter the ballroom due to lack of space. "After that what I do is I wait for the artist. Artist comes at 1 am. After that what I see is I see 70 to 100 people just waiting outside the Ballroom. They are outside the Ballroom because there is no place inside. Damn, that was crazy, that was a hell of a night for sure."

The video quickly gained traction on social media, prompting a response from SkillBox, the ticketing partner for the event.

Responding in the comments, SkillBox clarified its role and stated: "Hey, we hear you and we're sorry the experience fell short. Just to clarify, both SkillBox and Souldout had no role in event management, set timings, or crowd control. SkillBox was only the ticketing partner for this event, so we had no say in those decisions. That said, we'll make sure your feedback reaches the organizers. Thanks for flagging this."