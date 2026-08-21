World's Most Beautiful Woman Alive In 2026 Is Thai's Lingling Kwong

Beauty lists come and go, but every now and then, one name manages to dominate the conversation. This year, that name is Thai actress Lingling Sirilak Kwong, who has officially been crowned the “Most Beautiful Woman Alive 2026” by The Netizens Choice Magazine, emerging at the top after a massive global fan-voting campaign.

Lingling Kwong named Most Beautiful Woman Alive 2026

Lingling’s victory came with an impressive fan response, with more than 22 million votes recorded across the publication’s website, app and social media platforms. The milestone also makes her the inaugural winner of the newly introduced category, marking her first-ever win for the global title.

Her victory also gave her a double achievement this season. Alongside the global crown, Lingling topped the “Most Beautiful Thai Actresses 2026” ranking, collecting more than 10 million votes in the Thailand category. The actress succeeds Turkish star Sıla Türkoğlu, who won the global title in 2025 and placed second in the 2026 ranking.

The remaining spots in the top 10 were taken by Turkish actress Yagmur Yuksel, Thai star Orm Kornnaphat, Turkish actress Su Burcu Yazgi Coskun, Chinese actresses Bai Lu and Dilraba Dilmurat, Turkish actress Ilsu Demirci, Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and Turkish actress Cemre Arda.

The wider list of nominees also featured several internationally recognised names, including Zhao Lusi, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Kim Yoo-jung, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Alba.

More about her

Lingling Kwong is a Hong Kong-born Thai actress, model and entrepreneur who has emerged as a prominent young name in Thailand’s entertainment and fashion scene. Born to a Chinese father and Thai mother, she moved to Thailand during her teenage years and later built her career across acting, modelling and business.

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She is multilingual, speaking Thai, Cantonese, Mandarin and English, which has helped her connect with audiences across Asia. Her growing fashion profile has also seen her attend major events, including Paris Fashion Week, and work with luxury brands.

Lingling rose to wider fame with the 2024 girls’ love drama The Secret of Us, starring opposite Orm Kornnaphat. The series significantly expanded her fan base beyond Thailand. The duo later reunited for Only You in 2025, further establishing Lingling as one of Thailand’s rising television stars.