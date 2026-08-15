Miss Earth Indonesia 2025 Putri Andriani Juficha Dies On 26th Birthday, Cause Of Death Unknown

Miss Earth Indonesia 2025 Putri Andriani Juficha dies | Instagram

The pageant world is mourning the sudden loss of Putri Andriani Juficha, who died on Friday, August 14, 2026, the same day she was set to celebrate her 26th birthday. Juficha, who represented Indonesia at Miss Earth 2025, was also a runner-up at Miss Grand Indonesia 2025. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Miss Grand Indonesia mourns her loss

The news was announced by the Miss Grand Indonesia Organization, which paid tribute to Juficha through a statement shared on its official social media account.

“With deepest sorrow, the Miss Grand Indonesia Organization mourns the passing of Putri Andriani Juficha, Runner-Up Miss Grand Indonesia 2025,” the organization wrote.

The tribute went beyond her pageant achievements, remembering Juficha as someone whose personality left a lasting impression on those around her.

“You were more than a titleholder. You were part of our Grand family, a beautiful soul whose grace, strength, and spirit touched so many hearts,” the statement continued.

The organization also expressed condolences to her family and loved ones, remembering the young titleholder for the “memories, love, and light” she shared during her life.

Who was Putri Andriani Juficha?

Juficha had built a diverse profile beyond the world of beauty pageants. She was a law student and also pursued music as a singer, with a song linked through her pageant biography.

Her Miss Earth profile also highlighted her journey in environmental advocacy. She was involved in promoting waste recycling, raising awareness about river pollution and encouraging greater protection for communities and the planet.

Juficha continued to remain involved in the pageant circuit shortly before her death. In June 2026, she served as one of the judges at the Miss Culture International pageant.

The official Miss Earth Instagram account also remembered her commitment to environmental causes, highlighting the work she had undertaken during her reign.

As tributes continue to emerge, the circumstances surrounding Juficha’s death remain undisclosed. Her family and loved ones have not publicly shared a cause of death at this time.