'Going Home With Memories...': India's Avni Gupta Pens Emotional Note After Losing Miss Supranational 2026

Avni Gupta may not have taken home the Miss Supranational 2026 crown, but her journey on the international stage ended with a collection of memories, lessons and friendships she says she will carry with her. After finishing in the Top 12, the Miss Diva Supranational 2025 titleholder looked back on her pageant experience with an emotional message.

Avni Gupta looks back on her Miss Supranational journey

Avni shared a series of photographs from her time at Miss Supranational 2026, reflecting on how far she had come since first stepping onto the Miss Diva stage.

Addressing her younger self, she wrote, “To my 8 year old self~ The girl who once stood on the Miss Diva stage, dreaming about what it would feel like to go beyond India, suddenly found herself on a global stage, representing her country and honestly, I am going to cherish this memory forever.”

For Avni, the journey was also a reminder of where her pageant dream began. She thanked the Miss Diva Organisation and FAB team for giving her the opportunity to represent India internationally, adding that she would remain grateful for the platform that set everything in motion.

Her mentors, panelists and trainers also received a special mention. Avni credited their constant feedback and encouragement for helping her grow throughout the competition. She recalled the many corrections and reminders to do better, saying that their lessons stayed with her even while she was far away from home.

The emotional note also turned towards her family, friends and supporters. Avni acknowledged that they had witnessed every side of her throughout the journey – from excitement and exhaustion to moments of overthinking and confidence.

She thanked everyone who voted for her, shared her posts, sent messages, prayed for her and stayed invested in her journey. “Every message reached me, even when I couldn't reply to all of them,” she wrote.

Avni also expressed gratitude to the Miss Supranational Organisation and its team, saying the experience allowed her to meet women from different parts of the world, represent India and learn more about herself along the way.

For Avni, however, the conclusion was less about the crown and more about everything the journey gave her.

“I came here with a dream, and I'm going home with memories, lessons, friendships, and a whole lot of stories.. Forever grateful. Forever proud. From India to Supra,” she concluded.

The Miss Supranational 2026 title was ultimately won by Katrina Llegado of the Philippines, who became the second Filipina to claim the crown after Mutya Datul.