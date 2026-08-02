Who Is Miss Supranational 2026 Winner Katrina Llegado From Philippines? Her Journey Will Surprise You

Katrina Llegado has been crowned Miss Supranational 2026 | Instagram

Years of determination and multiple pageant comebacks finally paid off for Katrina Llegado, who brought home the Miss Supranational 2026 crown for the Philippines. Her victory in Poland not only marked a personal milestone but also ended a long wait for the country, making her just the second Filipina to capture the prestigious international title after Mutya Datul's historic win in 2013.

A dream years in the making

Katrina's journey to the international crown didn't happen overnight. She first stepped into the pageant world in 2018 through Mutya ng Taguig, where she began building the confidence and experience that would later define her career.

The following year, she represented the Philippines at Reina Hispanoamericana 2020 after earning the title of Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas during Miss World Philippines 2019. Competing in Bolivia, she impressed judges and finished as fifth runner-up, giving her an early taste of success on the global stage.

Never gave up on the crown

Katrina continued chasing her pageant dream by joining Miss Universe Philippines 2022, representing Taguig. Considered one of the strongest contestants that year, she eventually placed as second runner-up.

Instead of walking away, she returned once again in 2025, once again carrying the banner of Taguig. This time, she reached the Top 6 before being appointed Miss Philippines Supranational 2026, earning the opportunity that would ultimately change her life.

That decision proved to be the turning point in her pageant career, culminating in her victory on the Miss Supranational stage.

More than a beauty queen

Beyond the pageant spotlight, Katrina has built an equally impressive professional profile.

She graduated cum laude from De La Salle University in 2017 with a degree in Financial Management, reflecting her strong academic background.

Her entrepreneurial side also shines through. In 2021, she co-founded Chloceflame Inc., where she currently serves as the company's Chief Financial Officer, balancing business responsibilities alongside her pageant career.

Earlier in her career, she also worked as a marketing and public relations consultant for the Taguig City government, adding public service to her growing list of achievements.

Serving beyond the crown

Katrina's accomplishments extend beyond business and beauty pageants.

She is among the Filipina beauty queens serving as a reservist in the Armed Forces of the Philippines. In 2023, she successfully completed her military reservist training under the Philippine Air Force, joining fellow beauty queens Michelle Dee and Beatrice Luigi Gomez in combining public service with pageantry.