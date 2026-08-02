India's Abel Biju Loses Race, Spain's Pedro Cordero Crowned Mister Supranational 2026

The curtains came down on Mister Supranational 2026 with an evening packed with style, confidence and international camaraderie in Poland. While India's representative Abel Biju impressed judges with a strong run and secured a place among the Top 20 finalists, it was Spain's Pedro Cordero who ultimately walked away with the coveted international title.

Spain's Pedro Cordero wins Mister Supranational 2026 crown

Spain celebrated a major victory after Pedro Cordero was crowned Mister Supranational 2026 at the grand finale held at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland. His confident stage presence, consistency throughout the competition and impressive overall performance helped him secure the prestigious title.

At just 24 years old, Pedro hails from Cártama in Málaga, Spain. Outside the pageant world, he balances multiple passions. He is a professional racing driver, studied at the Instituto de Educación Secundaria (IES) Valle del Azahar in Cártama, and is also involved in managing his family's business. His victory now marks the beginning of his reign as the new Mister Supranational ambassador.

India's Abel Biju makes the nation proud

Representing India on one of the biggest international male pageant stages, Abel Biju, the Mr India Supranational 2026 titleholder, delivered a commendable performance throughout the competition.

Although he narrowly missed the final placements, Abel secured a spot among the Top 20 contestants, showcasing confidence, resilience and authenticity throughout the event. His journey added another notable achievement to India's growing presence at the Mister Supranational competition and earned appreciation from pageant fans worldwide.

Meet the top five finalists

Alongside Spain's victory, contestants from across the globe completed the winners' circle.

The final results were:

Winner: Pedro Cordero (Spain)

1st Runner-up: Marcel Roux (South Africa)

2nd Runner-up: Daniel Jiawei Li (China)

3rd Runner-up: Ramón Alcántara Arbaje (Dominican Republic)

4th Runner-up: Gabriel Castañeda (Mexico)

The finale celebrated not only physical presence but also purpose, personality and cultural representation, bringing together contestants from different parts of the world on one stage.