How a Banker Found His Calling in Pageantry: Kerala's Abel Biju to Represent India at Mr Supranational 2026

Abel Biju | Kind courtesy: Abel Biju/Instagram

Abel Biju grew up in Kerala, where, despite life's ups and downs, his family ensured every moment was filled with warmth, love and a reason to celebrate.

"My parents separated when I was five, and from then on, my mother, grandmother and elder sister became the biggest influences in my life," he says. He adds that when he was in Class 5, his mother moved to Italy to support the family, while his grandmother took care of him. He was later sent to a hostel, which made him independent at a young age.

Despite the challenges, he says he had a wonderful childhood.

"I loved spending time outdoors with my friends, climbing trees, plucking raw mangoes, cutting them up and eating them with salt and red chilli powder," he shares.

His mother always wanted him to have a stable career, so after college, he joined Federal Bank as a banker. Life was going as planned until a friend sent him an application for Mr. India.

"I honestly had no idea what a pageant involved, but I decided to give it a shot. I'm grateful for the opportunity and look forward to representing India at the Mr. Supranational pageant," he says.

People often ask him whether he enjoyed banking or pageantry more. "Honestly, I'd rate both 10 out of 10 because they taught me very different lessons. Banking gave me discipline and stability, while pageantry helped me discover my confidence and purpose."

"I was blessed enough to be versatile in both professions," says Abel.

For him, pageantry isn't just about giving the perfect answer on stage or performing well in front of an audience. The real assessment happens off stage: how you treat people, how you interact with individuals from different walks of life, and the kind of person you are when no one is watching.

"I believe that's what truly defines a winner," he says in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal.

Were you always blessed with this physique, or did you have to work hard to achieve it?

I have an interesting story behind my fitness journey. During Covid, I went through a breakup, and that phase became a turning point in my life. Instead of allowing that pain to pull me down or letting myself slip into depression, I realised that the same energy could be channeled into something positive. That's when I started lifting weights. Fitness is not just about training your body; it is about training your mind as well.

It was never easy. There were times when I felt giving up was the easiest option, but I pushed myself. There were early mornings when I was greeted by an empty gym, and there were days when I left thinking, "I'm done working out", but I kept going. Being fit is a choice, and it is a personal choice I made. Fitness is about showing up every day.

Kerala is known for its delicious rice dishes. Did you have to give them up to get here? What's the one dish you'd still cheat and eat?

I don't see it as a sacrifice because my ultimate aim is to become a better version of myself. It is a temporary phase of saying no to the things I like.

However, the only dish I'd cheat and eat is my grandmother's chicken pickle. If I see that pickle, I'll have it. It reminds me of her and the memories we shared. I can eat that pickle with plain rice.

Can you share what you usually eat in a day?

I believe fitness is 75 per cent what you eat and 25 per cent workouts. I eat several meals a day. I start my day with a protein shake and oats. After breakfast, I have rice, chicken and vegetables. Around noon, I repeat the same meal. In the evening, I eat four whole eggs. Towards the end of the day, I have yoghurt with a couple of fruits.

There is a common misconception that lifting weights and going to the gym makes people bulky, but I believe a proper diet can transform your body within a few months.

Best advice you have received in your life?

I was a shy child. I often questioned myself. However, my mother, who is the most optimistic person I know, always told me to be myself because everyone else is taken. She is also a firm believer in karma. According to her, if you are a good person and do good, the world will reward you with good things. At the end of the day, I strive to be a good human being and be kind to others.

Your advice to young men still discovering themselves.

If you truly believe in something and work hard for it, the world will conspire to help you achieve it. That's my advice to all youngsters. Follow your passion. Make your work your passion, and you'll never get bored of working.