Agra's Avni Gupta Represents India at Miss Supranational 2026; Beauty Queen Reveals That Acting Is Her Next Big Dream| FPJ Exclusive

Miss Diva Supranational 2025 Avni Gupta | Kind courtesy: Avni Gupta/Instagram

Avni Gupta grew up in Agra, so culture and history were always a part of her life. "Whenever relatives visited us, a trip to the Taj Mahal was almost mandatory," she says. Even her summer vacation school projects often meant going there, clicking pictures and learning something new about the monument.

As a child, she was always more creative than sporty. She wasn't someone who spent a lot of time outdoors or playing games. Instead, she loved painting and art, and that's where she found her happiness. She also enjoyed singing and dancing and trained in Kathak. A self-described "jack of all trades", Avni has also dabbled in several musical instruments.

One thing she is truly grateful for is her family. They've always been incredibly supportive and have kept her grounded, no matter what.

"I started my career as an auditor, but resigned from that job and gave beauty pageants a shot. Luckily for me, my parents have been very supportive throughout the journey," she says in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal.

How difficult was it to reach this stage and represent your country on an international platform?

It was never easy because people usually see pageantry as glamorous, where you're looking your best all the time. You have your hair and makeup on point and are wearing the most beautiful outfit, but there are a lot of things that happen behind the glamour, be it the resilience you need to have, the challenges you face or the sleepless nights.

During my Miss Diva days, there was a seven-day boot camp, and I was constantly shooting because there were sub-contests and rehearsals. I hardly slept for more than one or two hours a day, but on the finale, I made sure I looked my best and gave it my all. This is something that people are not aware of. Just standing on stage and facing so many people requires courage.

You play several musical instruments. Where did you get your love for music?

My mother wanted me to be a singer. She also wanted me to participate in singing reality shows. She enrolled me in singing classes as well. I tried singing, but it turned out that I wasn't a very good singer.

My love for music came very organically. My mother would listen to a lot of music. She had a peculiar way of waking me up by playing loud music.

As a child, I wanted to try everything. I saw someone playing the guitar, and the next day I wanted to play it. I saw someone playing the drums on YouTube, and I wanted to try that too.

My passion for learning musical instruments has filled my home with far too many of them, and my mother keeps complaining that the house is full of them and I don't even play them now because I don't get the time. But I do enjoy rhythm and music.

Was there a food that you had to give up to be a beauty queen?

I can't tell you how much I miss homemade food. Ever since I left home, the one thing I have missed the most is the food my mother makes. For the pageant, there is a strict diet to maintain the required physique.

I miss eating waffles. I have a sweet tooth, and whenever I am in a bad mood, my go-to option used to be ordering a waffle. But I am okay with not doing it now. Everyone makes sacrifices for something better to come.

What's your makeup routine like?

The one tip that I know is helpful is to stay hydrated. Drink lots of water because you can moisturise your skin and give it all the nutrients it needs from the outside, but what you give your body from the inside is what reflects on the outside.

I'm using a lot of makeup right now, and I make sure I never sleep without removing it. I don't think you should have an elaborate skincare routine. Keeping it simple has been very helpful for me.

My mother has been sharing so many recipes for glowing skin, be it multani mitti or besan and curd. Whenever I have a long weekend and time to relax, I make sure to use them.

You hope to star in a biopic someday. When were you bitten by the acting bug?

I have been a huge fan of Bollywood films since childhood. As a child, I watched biopics such as Mary Kom, and they truly inspired me. Not just the craft, but also the stories of people, which can be very inspiring.

After the pageant, I wish to focus more on acting, and maybe one day I will see myself on the silver screen.

Is there someone whose life story you'd love to bring to the big screen?

If given the opportunity, I would love to portray Dr. Yamuna Joshi, better known as Anandi Gopal Joshi, the first Indian woman to earn a medical degree in Western medicine. Married at the age of nine, she experienced the heartbreaking loss of her child at just 14 due to a lack of proper medical care. Yet she transformed her pain into purpose and went on to create a remarkable legacy. Her inspiring journey deserves to be brought to life on the silver screen.

Who is your favourite actor?

I really admire Shah Rukh Khan's craft.

Advice to young aspiring beauty queens

I come from a background where there has always been an unspoken expectation of following the traditional path, but I always knew I had a bigger calling. To all the young women out there, I would say: dream big and take the leap. Confidence doesn't come first, courage does.

During my journey, there were several times when I thought I wasn't ready or good enough. Then there came a moment when I realised that if not now, then when? That thought changed everything. If I can be here, anyone can. Just keep dreaming big and chase your dreams.