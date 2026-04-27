World's Longest Tiramisu: London Sets New Guinness Record With 1,445-Foot Sweet Giant Made By 100 Chefs |

In a delicious display of culinary ambition, a team of 100 Italian chefs in London has officially broken the Guinness World Records title for the world’s longest tiramisu, creating a staggering dessert stretching 1,445 feet.

The record-breaking feat took place at Chelsea Town Hall, where chefs gathered with one goal, to surpass the previous record of 897 feet, which was set in Milan by Galbani.

Leading the ambitious attempt was Italian chef Mirko Ricci, who had previously held the record in 2017 before it was broken in 2019 by culinary students in Milan. This time, Ricci returned with a stronger team and a grander vision and successfully reclaimed the title.

Creating the massive dessert required an extraordinary amount of ingredients. The chefs used around 50,000 sponge fingers and over 3,000 eggs, carefully assembling the tiramisu from scratch using traditional methods. Organisers ensured that the preparation followed strict food safety guidelines and official Guinness rules, with no pre-made components used in the process.

Adding a regal touch, the giant tiramisu was finished with a golden crown on top, as a tribute to the British monarchy. Ricci described tiramisu as “the most incredible dessert that Italy has exported,” highlighting its global appeal.

Beyond setting a record, the event also had a charitable cause. Proceeds from ticket sales and dessert portions were donated to the Esharelife Foundation. Visitors had the chance to take home a piece of the historic dessert, with 2kg trays priced at £45 and smaller 250g portions available for £10.