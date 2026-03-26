Dhurandhar 2 Massive Veg Thali From Delhi Restaurant Goes Viral; Serves More Than 35 Dishes In ₹1199 | Instagram @angithi_tadka_by_madaan

The craze of Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to spill beyond cinemas and into food trends, as a Delhi-based restaurant has introduced a larger-than-life themed thali that is now going viral online.

Angithi Tadka has launched its special ‘Dhurandhar 2’ veg thali, a massive platter featuring over 35 dishes, priced at approximately ₹1199. Designed to serve multiple people, the oversized thali is being celebrated for both its variety and presentation.

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Videos circulating on social media show the restaurant owner assembling the elaborate spread, naming each dish as he places it onto the massive tray. The thali includes a mix of Indian, Indo-Chinese, and tandoori items, making it a fusion-heavy feast.

The extensive menu begins with starters like French fries, fried momos, masala corn, spring rolls, dahi ke shole, Manchurian and noodles. It also features tandoori delights such as paneer tikka, veg seekh kebab, and chaap items.

For the main course, the thali offers a wide range of curries including shahi paneer, dal makhani, mushroom masala, rajma and rogan josh chaap, paired with an assortment of breads like butter naan, rumali roti, missi roti and laccha paratha. Accompaniments like raita, matar pulao and papad further enhance the spread.

The meal ends on a sweet note with gulab jamun and scoops of vanilla and chocolate ice cream. While the concept has drawn praise for its creativity and value-for-money offering, many online users are also amused by the sheer scale and fusion elements of the thali.

Blending cinema-inspired marketing with indulgent dining, this “Dhurandhar” thali proves that when it comes to viral food trends, no one can compete with desi restaurants.