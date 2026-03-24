WATCH: Thali Shaped Like Map Of India Is Going Viral In Australia; 'Fries Not Indian Food,' Complain Netizens | Instagram @afoodietravelista

A unique dining concept from Melbourne is taking the internet by storm after a video of an India-shaped thali began circulating online. The visually striking platter, served at Chatkora in Australia, has grabbed attention for its creative presentation, while also sparking a debate among food lovers.

Designed in the shape of the Indian map, the oversized thali is curated as a shareable experience for three to four people. It features a wide variety of Indian dishes, including paneer curry, chole, dal, rice, naan, phulka, chaat, and pickles, arranged thoughtfully across the map to represent a diverse culinary spread.

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The concept has been widely appreciated for its innovation and visual appeal, with many calling it “Instagram-worthy” and a fun way to showcase Indian cuisine globally. However, not everyone is impressed.

A section of netizens has criticised the inclusion of fusion elements like fries, arguing that such additions dilute the authenticity of a traditional Indian thali. Social media reactions have been divided, with one user commenting, “It's just pani puri, phulkas and pastries. This doesn't fall under Thali.”

The debate highlights the ongoing tension between tradition and modern experimentation in food culture. While some diners welcome creative twists that cater to global tastes, others feel strongly about preserving the authenticity of Indian culinary traditions. Despite the mixed reactions, the India-shaped thali continues to draw attention online.