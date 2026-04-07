Sweet Heart Attack: Croissant Stuffed With Gulab Jamun Goes Viral Online; Netizens React This Is 'Quickest Way To Heaven'

A new food fusion has taken over social media, and it’s leaving netizens both curious and divided. Dubbed the “Cromun,” this unusual dessert combines a classic French croissant with the beloved Indian sweet Gulab Jamun and the internet has a lot to say about it.
Images of the flaky, buttery croissant stuffed with syrup-soaked gulab jamun have gone viral, with many calling it a “sweet heart attack” due to its indulgent nature. While some foodies are intrigued by the experimental pairing, a large section of users has reacted with criticism, questioning the need to blend two already rich desserts into one.
Beyond the reactions, the calorie count of this fusion dessert is what’s truly raising eyebrows. A standard croissant typically contains around 230–270 calories, depending on its size and butter content. On the other hand, a single gulab jamun can add approximately 150–200 calories, especially when soaked in sugar syrup. Combined, one serving of a “Cromun” can easily exceed 400–500 calories or even more if multiple jamuns are added.
While indulging occasionally is unlikely to cause harm, regularly consuming such high-calorie, sugar-loaded desserts can have long-term health implications. Excess intake of refined sugar and saturated fats is linked to weight gain, increased cholesterol levels, and a higher risk of conditions like Type 2 Diabetes and heart disease.
Nutrition experts often advise moderation, especially with desserts that pack both high sugar and fat content. Foods like the “Cromun” may be exciting from a standpoint, but they are best treated as an occasional indulgence rather than a regular treat. As food trends continue to push boundaries, this viral fusion highlights the growing fascination with experimental cuisine.