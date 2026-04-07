Sweet Heart Attack: Croissant Stuffed With Gulab Jamun Goes Viral Online; Netizens React This Is 'Quickest Way To Heaven' | AI Generated Representational Image

A new food fusion has taken over social media, and it’s leaving netizens both curious and divided. Dubbed the “Cromun,” this unusual dessert combines a classic French croissant with the beloved Indian sweet Gulab Jamun and the internet has a lot to say about it.

Images of the flaky, buttery croissant stuffed with syrup-soaked gulab jamun have gone viral, with many calling it a “sweet heart attack” due to its indulgent nature. While some foodies are intrigued by the experimental pairing, a large section of users has reacted with criticism, questioning the need to blend two already rich desserts into one.

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Beyond the reactions, the calorie count of this fusion dessert is what’s truly raising eyebrows. A standard croissant typically contains around 230–270 calories, depending on its size and butter content. On the other hand, a single gulab jamun can add approximately 150–200 calories, especially when soaked in sugar syrup. Combined, one serving of a “Cromun” can easily exceed 400–500 calories or even more if multiple jamuns are added.

While indulging occasionally is unlikely to cause harm, regularly consuming such high-calorie, sugar-loaded desserts can have long-term health implications. Excess intake of refined sugar and saturated fats is linked to weight gain, increased cholesterol levels, and a higher risk of conditions like Type 2 Diabetes and heart disease.

Nutrition experts often advise moderation, especially with desserts that pack both high sugar and fat content. Foods like the “Cromun” may be exciting from a standpoint, but they are best treated as an occasional indulgence rather than a regular treat. As food trends continue to push boundaries, this viral fusion highlights the growing fascination with experimental cuisine.