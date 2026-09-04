World Sexual Health Day 2026: Ayurveda's Guide To Better Sexual Wellness

Anything related to sexual health is considered a no-no discussion topic or should be spoken about in a low volume. But the more clarity we have, the better our sexual health is. World Sexual Health Day on September 4 creates awareness around sexual health. Let us take this moment to focus on related myths, learn about Ayurvedic herbs for sexual health, and explore Patanjali products that support it.

Myths Around Sexual Health

Lack of knowledge or education about sex negatively impacts sexual health. One myth is that a woman cannot get pregnant during her period. The truth is, pregnancy happens if sperm survives in the body for some time.

Another myth is that STIs show signs when you are infected. But they stay hidden unless you get tested regularly. A connected myth is that birth control pills stop STIs. Oral contraceptives and IUDs prevent pregnancy. You need condoms to reduce STI dangers.

Among men, a myth is that semen loss means physical softness and illness. The truth is the body keeps making semen. Another myth is that sexual health issues affect only men. Actually, women too have issues such as low libido and hormone issues.

Lastly, a major myth is that sexual health discussion is only for those in relationships or sexually active. In reality, everyone needs to be aware to stay safe from related issues. Now discover the Ayurvedic herbs to keep sexual health and the useful Patanjali products.

4 Ayurvedic Herbs for Good Sexual Health

Ashwagandha: This Ayurvedic herb is known to lower stress, boost testosterone levels, and provide you with energy. It also helps with one’s sex drive.

Shilajit: Ayurveda keeps this herb high when it comes to sexual health. It is known to boost stamina and sexual desire while helping with reproductive well-being.

Gokshura: This herb helps with maintaining testosterone levels, boosting libido, and dealing with low energy levels.

Safed Musli: This aphrodisiacal herb is used in medicines for sexual satisfaction. It is used to boost stamina and sex drive.

Patanjali offers the right ayurvedic products for sexual health. Patanjali Shilajit (11 Gms) contains shilajit and amla rasayan. It improves vitality among men, along with keeping performance and strength. It boosts overall energy levels, immunity and mental health.

Patanjali Ashvashila (11 Gms) contains the power of shilajit and ashwagandha. It treats low energy levels and increases overall strength and immunity. It supports joint and muscle well-being.

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Patanjali Youvan Gold Plus Capsule (15 Gms) has ingredients such as shilajit shuddha, safed musli, ashwagandha, and talmakhana. It increases energy levels, libido and stamina, treats stress levels, enhances performance, vigour and vitality, and supports overall health.

This World Sexual Health Day on September 4, let go of all the sexual health myths, include Ayurveda and Ayurvedic herbs for sexual health, and use Patanjali products for the same.