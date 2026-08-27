Mustard Seeds In Ayurveda: Traditional Ways To Use This Pungent Kitchen Staple

We have always used mustard seeds extensively in Indian cuisine. They are also useful in Ayurveda to treat health issues. Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks about mustard seeds and their use in Ayurvedic home remedies. Also, learn about the related Patanjali products.

Know Mustard Seeds

Scientifically, mustard seeds are small, round-shaped reproductive portions of the mustard plant. The popular black one has a sharp taste, while the spicy brown one is used in Indian tadka. The mild yellow one is used mostly in American yellow seasoning. Dry mustard seeds do not smell much, but release strong oils if crushed or chewed.

Ayurveda values mustard seeds for their pungency, hot energy, and their ability to balance Vata and Kapha doshas. It also increases Pitta dosha. It boosts digestive fire, clears lethargy, helps in nutrient absorption, and provides relief from joint and muscle stiffness. They are high in calcium, phosphorus, selenium, magnesium, and vitamin B-3 (niacin).

Major producers include Nepal, Russia, Canada, India, and the USA. Now read how you can use these seeds in home remedies to address certain health issues, and learn about the related Patanjali offerings.

3 Ayurvedic Home Remedies of Mustard Seeds

For Skin: Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests, “Either use apple cider or jamun vinegar. Mix it with ground mustard seeds to create a paste. Apply it to the skin. It is helpful for those suffering from itching or skin irritations. Massage the paste onto the affected area, let it sit, and then bathe. It also helps with skin dryness and rashes caused by skin issues. This remedy is effective for stretch marks; you may have seen these appear after childbirth or due to obesity, where the skin loses its elasticity and leaves behind significant marks.”

For Joint Pain: Add crushed garlic or mustard seeds to mustard oil and warm it a little. Massage the affected joints with this oil and see how the pain subsides. You can also add salt or cloves to the warm mustard oil to boost circulation and massage painful joints.

For Congestion: Add mustard seed powder to warm water meant for a foot soak. It provides relief from head heaviness. For chest decongestion, make a fine powder of two to three teaspoons of seeds and add the same amount of wheat flour. Add water to create a paste thick enough to spread. Make a poultice out of it. Keep this on the chest for around 10 to 15 minutes. Remove and apply two minutes later. Follow this routine to see the difference.

Read Also Ayurvedic Cattle Care Tips Every Farmer Should Know For Better Animal Health

Patanjali uses ayurvedic methods to create or offer products perfect for use. Patanjali Khubkala Hedge Mustard Seeds (50 Gms) are high-quality seeds perfect for Ayurvedic home remedies to treat cough, chest congestion, and fever. It is also good for digestion.

Patanjali Kolhu Mustard Oil (1 Ltr) is a cold-pressed oil perfect for cooking and personal use. It is great to massage your body with the above-mentioned home remedies. Or use it to cook many Indian dishes and for making pickles.

For the first remedy, use Patanjali Apple Vinegar (500 Ml). It is also good for dealing with digestive troubles. It also maintains liver, brain and heart health.

Mustard seeds’ health benefits are endless. It is time we follow the advice of Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and use it for our health. Of course, Patanjali helps in the cause with its related products.