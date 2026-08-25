Ayurvedic Cattle Care Tips Every Farmer Should Know For Better Animal Health

In a country like India, where agriculture is central, cattle are extremely valuable and are often called the backbone of farming. Still, they can face many health problems for different reasons.

Ayurveda offers a complete approach to keeping cattle healthy for the long term. Let's look at common cattle health problems and Ayurvedic tips to manage them, along with helpful Patanjali products.

Cattle-related health issues

India is the world’s leader in cattle population, with 300+ million head. This also makes our country the world leader in milk production. Cattles are the basis of the rural economy, as they give dairy, manure, and draught power.

And these cattle face health threats, including communicable viral and bacterial diseases such as the dreaded foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease, and brucellosis. Other issues include mastitis or udder irritation, heat-related stress, starvation, and lack of food.

Ayurveda has a division called Pashu Ayurveda or Gavayurveda, which mentions balancing tridosha, tissues and waste, managing ritucharya and digestion to avoid trouble, and providing herbal therapy to avoid antibiotic or chemical deposits in cattle’s systems.

Now understand the ayurvedic methods to provide good health to cattle along with knowing the right Patanjali cattle products that can be used for them.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Deal with Cattle Health Issues

For Digestive Troubles: Ajwain, hing, and jeera are known in Ayurveda to treat digestion-related issues. Boil crushed ajwain and jeera seeds in water and make the cattle drink it for digestion. Or mix hing and rock salt in warm water and give it to cattle dealing with bloating and gas.

Deworming: Take dried pomegranate peels and boil it in water. Give this water to the cattle to treat worm issues in their gut.

Udder Issues: If the cattle suffer from inflammation and infection in the udder, apply a turmeric and neem leaf paste externally. It will fight swelling while treating the infection.

Mastitis Treatment: Mastitis is the swelling in the breast tissues and can result in infections. To treat it, make a pulp of aloe vera and apply it on the infected part. It has a soothing effect and helps heal immediately.

Patanjali offers a line of ayurvedic products specially developed for holistic cattle care. Patanjali Thanela Nil (200 Gms) treats mastitis, regulates udder pH, lowers inflammation, reduces milk’s somatic cell count, and boosts milk production. It is a blend of nutritional supplements, mineral elements and vitamins.

Patanjali Doodhshakti Liquid (1 Ltr) is effective in boosting milk production, keeping cattle stress-free, and boosting their immunity to fight ailments. It contains milk-boosting, anti-stress and adaptogenic herbs, fortified with haematinic and immunity-boosting mineral complexes.

Or choose Patanjali Minvit R Bolus (210 Gms), a blend of highly bioavailable organic chelated minerals enriched with herbs. It helps prevent infertility, boost an animal's normal reproduction cycle, boost immunity, and promote better health.

Patanjali Chelated Sanvridhi Minvit Forte Powder (1 Kg) prevents sterility and infertility in farm animals, boosts milk production and animal growth, and protects them from mineral or vitamin deficiencies.

Giving cattle Patanjali Multivitamin (100 Ml, 250 Ml, 500 Ml, and 1 Ltr) helps correct vitamin deficiency, boost immunity, relieve stress, boost milk quantity and quality and fertility.

Maintaining cattle health can be easy with the help of Ayurveda and by including Patanjali cattle products on a regular basis.