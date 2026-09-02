Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month: Understanding The 'Silent Killer' And Exploring Ayurveda For Support

Among rising cancer rates in women, ovarian cancer ranks third. Though less deadly than breast cancer, it is called a ‘silent killer’. September is ‘Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month’. To observe it, let us understand this cancer, Ayurvedic tips to prevent or manage it during treatment, and Patanjali products to support ovarian health or use during treatment.

All About Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer occurs when cells in the ovaries or fallopian tubes grow uncontrollably, forming tumours. It ranks third after breast and cervical cancer among Indian women. It is called a ‘silent killer’ because early signs are unseen, mistaken for other issues, or missed due to lack of screening.

The symptoms include abdominal changes such as constant bloating or swelling, changes in eating patterns like uneasiness in the pelvis or lower abdomen, and overall changes like severe fatigue and sudden weight loss or gain.

In Ayurvedic texts such as the Charaka Samhita, tumours are commonly classified under 'Arbuda' (major neoplasms) or 'Granthi' (minor neoplasms). It occurs due to a major imbalance of the doshas, leading to tissue damage and toxin buildup. The treatment includes a blend of chemotherapy, surgery and innovative options such as drugs.

Here is advice from Ayurveda to help with ovarian health or maintain health during ovarian cancer treatment. Also, find helpful related Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Tips for Ovarian Health to Follow During Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Start including ayurvedic ingredients such as turmeric, ashwagandha, giloy, ginger, amalaki, guggulu, guduchi and shatavari to minimise the system’s inflammation and maintain reproductive health and hormonal balance. If undergoing treatment, they lower stress, tiredness and cortisol levels, provide energy, cleanse the blood, detoxify the system, and boost cellular health.

Opt for panchakarma or detoxifying therapies to cleanse your system internally. Include habits such as yoga, pranayama, and meditation to regulate cortisol levels, resulting in good hormonal well-being.

If undergoing treatment, ayurveda fights the effects and maintains your health. Consume warm and light meals to nurture the tissues without harming the digestive system. Include ingredients such as barley, millets, cauliflower, cabbage, and broccoli. Avoid processed, high-dairy and sugary foods, along with alcohol, tobacco and drugs.

Read Also Mustard Seeds In Ayurveda: Traditional Ways To Use This Pungent Kitchen Staple

Patanjali offers a variety of Ayurvedic products to manage ovarian health. Divya Cystogrit Diamond Tablet (12 Gms) is an ayurvedic formulation containing ingredients such as kanchnar, turmeric, muktashukti pishti, moti pishti, and heerak bhasma. It boosts healthy cellular growth while fighting abnormal growths or cysts, fights inflammation, provides energy, and maintains the urinary and internal organs.

Opt for Divya Patrangasav (450 Ml) with ingredients such as patangkasth, khair, vasak, semal phool, shuddha bhilava, kali sariva, daruhaldi, sabred jira, lauh bhasma, saffron, clove, belgiri, cinnamon, and honey. It regulates irregularity in menstrual cycles, lowers extreme bleeding while providing pain relief, treats unusual vaginal discharge, and boosts strength and digestive health.

Or try Divya Asokarista (450 Ml). It contains ayurvedic ingredients such as ashoka, dhataki, sunthi, daruharidra, utpala, haritaki, bibhitaki, amalaki, and vasa. It preserves reproductive health by treating issues such as excess bleeding, abdominal ache, and menstrual anomalies, avoids infections, and provides immunity and strength.

This Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, be aware of the implications of the ‘silent killer’ disease and maintain ovarian health with Ayurveda and Patanjali products.