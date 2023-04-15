 World Semicolon Day: Nothing too bookish, the reason why it is celebrated is a must know
Semicolon is a mere punctuation mark, isn't it? NO!

Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
article-image

Did you know about World Semicolon Day? It is observed on April 16 every year and has a deeper reason behind its establishment. The day spreads the idea that if your stories or worries aren't yet heard, there is still no full stop to the talk. And a semicolon comes there as a hope that life is still on and suicide must never be a choice.

A website named Project Semicolon, an American nonprofit organisation established by Amy Bleuel in 2013, spearheaded the campaign years after her father committed himself. This day advocates mental health wellness, and anti-suicide and spreads hope for those seeking help to be heard and feel better.

The World Health Organization defines mental health as “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and can contribute to his or her community.” 

Did you know? There's World 'Semicolon' Day; here are a few MEMES to celebrate the day
article-image

