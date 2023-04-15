Did you know? There's World 'Semicolon' Day; here are a few MEMES to celebrate the day

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 15, 2023
World Semicolon Day is observed on April 16 every year. The day has a deeper reason behind its establishment as it suggests that if your stories aren't yet heard, there is still no full stop to the talk. A semicolon comes there as a hope that life is still on and suicide must never be a choice.
On this day, let's embrace the punctuation mark in a fun way. Here are some memes that make you laugh and remember your school days at the English classroom.
