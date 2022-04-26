World Safety and Health day: Date, Significance and all you need to know

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is celebrated every year on 28 April to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.

It began in 2003 by the International Labour Organization (ILO) with the aim to stress the importance of preventing accidents and diseases at work. The World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 focuses on enhancing social dialogue towards a culture of safety and health.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is an awareness-raising campaign that intends to focus international attention on the magnitude of the problem and on how promoting and creating a safe and healthy work culture can help reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries.

The day is also the International Commemoration Day for Deceased and Injured Workers.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022