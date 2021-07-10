World Population Day 2021: History significance and all you need to know

The current world population is a colossal 7.9 billion as of July 2021 according to the most recent United Nations estimate. It is important to understand the implications of such a rapid population growth and how it affects economic development, poverty, health care, environment and the availability of basic needs.

World Population Day is observed annually on July 11 to raise awareness about global population issues such as family planning, sexual and reproductive health, poverty, gender equality and human rights.

The Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) established this event in 1989; inspired by the peaking public interest in the celebration of ‘Five Billion Day’ on July 11, 1987.

In 2021, the main theme of the day is reproductive health and rights with a focus on the impact of COVID-19 on world population on fertility rates.