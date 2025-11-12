World Pneumonia Day 2025: How To Deal With This Deadly Respiratory Illness

World Pneumonia Day 2025 | Canva

If not treated properly, any illness can harm your health and may even be life-threatening. Pneumonia is a serious respiratory disease, especially in India. World Pneumonia Day on November 12 helps raise awareness about how to prevent and treat it.

The theme for 2025 is ‘Raising awareness of the importance of clean air around the world, identifying ways to prevent pneumonia, and promoting the importance of infection control methods”. Let us focus on pneumonia, including Ayurvedic tips for treatment and Patanjali products to manage it.

Pneumonia is a contagious infection that affects the lungs. It causes the air sacs in one or both lungs to become inflamed and fill with fluid or pus, making it hard to breathe. Pneumonia can be caused by viruses, bacteria, or fungi, but bacterial pneumonia is most common.

The symptoms include coughing with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, gasping, tiredness, chest pain, vomiting, sore throat, headache, and loss of hunger. In India, pneumonia is a major concern, accounting for 23% of global deaths, and is a leading cause of child deaths.

In Ayurveda, pneumonia is called Shwasanaka Jwara, which is caused by Dosha imbalances in the respiratory system, especially the Kapha and Vata Doshas. It is caused due to ama or toxins and mucus accumulation that results in the symptoms mentioned above.

Opting for some Ayurvedic tips goes a long way in avoiding and treating pneumonia. You can pick Patanjali products for the same.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Treat/Avoid Pneumonia

Herbs: Ayurveda depends on herbs to treat diseases like Pneumonia. Include herbs like Tulsi for its antimicrobial properties to purify the respiratory tract, Ginger for its anti-inflammatory properties to fight cough and cold, Yashtimadhu for calming the throat and cleanse the respiratory tract, and Amalaki to boost immunity and lessen inflammation.

Food: Opt for warm and light food for necessary nutrients, and don’t aggravate the condition. include items like warm soup, khichdi, proteins, whole grains, beans, citrus fruits, leafy vegetables, and vegetables like carrots and bell peppers. Drink warm water and herbal brews to calm your mucus and hydration. Choose spices like Turmeric and Fenugreek Seeds.

Lifestyle: Stay away from damp or cold places so as to avoid respiratory troubles or heighten the issue if suffering. Ensure your surroundings are clean from any pollutants or allergens. A good night's sleep and rest for the whole day help recuperate.

Exercise: Light exercise can help in your healing if suffering from pneumonia. If not suffering, you can help avoid the ailment. Choose a breathing exercise that boosts your respiratory health. Pranayama is a great choice for lung health. There are other Yoga Asanas for your lungs.

While following the tips, choose Patanjali products that aid in pneumonia treatment and safety with its Ayurvedic ingredients. Divya Lavangadi Vati (21 Gms) helps deal with respiratory issues like cough, fever, mucus release, and clear the air passages for easy breathing. It manages Kapha and Vata Dosha issues. It contains Clove, Black Pepper, and other ingredients.

Or use Divya Bronchom 60 M (35 Gms) for respiratory health and deal with related issues like cough, cold, ease breathing, and bronchitis. It provides immunity and even manages allergy-related issues. It contains Ayurvedic ingredients like Tulsi, Clove, Cinnamon, and Mulethi.

Divya Swasari Pravahi (200 Ml) works well on respiratory issues and boosts respiratory health with its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It contains Tulsi, Cinnamon, Clove, Mulethi, and other ingredients. You get relief from cold and cough, lessen shallow breathing, battle respiratory infections, provide relief from congestion, boost immunity, and don't make you fall asleep.

Make a promise to yourself on this World Pneumonia Day, observed on November 12, to keep your respiratory health optimum and avoid pneumonia.