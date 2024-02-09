World Pizza Day: 5 Places To Enjoy Well-Crafted Pizzas In Mumbai

As we celebrate World Pizza Day 2024 on February 9, you may head to the restaurants that specialise in preparing the dish. Mumbai has several eateries that offer the finest pizzas with complementing drinks. While you might have your personal favourite spots to enjoy your slice of pizza, we suggest you visit these places that serve well-crafted pizzas to mark the occasion.

5 Places in Mumbai to celebrate World Pizza Day

(1) Si Nonna's, Kamala Mills

The best place in the city to try a sourdough pizza is this eatery which offers nine amazing pizzas on its menu numbered from No.1 to 9. It happens to be the country's first pizzeria of its kind and keeps alive the classic with Napoli - the OG Neapolitan pizza. Something you must try during your visit to Si Nonna's is their No.3 pizza which is presented with tomato sauce, olives, oregano, and fresh basil. Apart from the pizza, one may also enjoy their egg-based Tiramisu and a refreshing cocktail, Campari Spritz.

(2) Aglio Pizzeria and Deli

For an elevated pizza experience and a finger-licking good pizza, you may try something from the food menu at this pizzeria. These pizzas are light and easy on the stomach and have a medium crust. Adding to its mouthwatering slices of New York’s Pizza, transporting you with every bite to the bustling streets of Manhattan, they also serve great Deli sandwiches.

(3) Greedyman Pizzeria

Your love for cheese and pepperoni will get you here as they serve some amazing pizzas to soothe your cravings. The outlet claims their recipes to not be an average one, but a epicenter of flavour and fun. Pepperoni & Ricotta, Pesto Chicken, and Marinara Pizza are some of the top picks you shouldn't miss trying at Greedyman Pizzeria. You can chug beer to complement the main course.

(4) Dough Bros Pizza

Some of the uncommon pizza flavour are served at this pizza paradise which is a must-visit spot for variety seekers. Dough Bros Pizza is known its Truffle Fungi Pizza which is said to be customers' favourite, and the Spicy Chicken Pepperoni Pizza that cranks the heat up like a Bollywood action sequence with chilli oil, jalapenos, and enough flavour to make your taste buds do the Bhangra. You may sip some cold coffee with your snack.

(5) Millo

World Pizza Day for vegetarians can be best enjoyed by embracing the veggie power at Millo. They offer a wide range of veg pizzas including recipes well-crafted with tomatoes and mushrooms. If you plan to visit this place, you can't miss the Mushroom Fiesta that takes centre stage – wild mushrooms pirouette with peppery rucola, the whole thing finished with a vibrant gremolata flourish. You may keep it simple and enjoy the pizza with a coke.