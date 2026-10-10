World Mental Health Day 2026: Workplace Burnout — 5 Signs That Work Is Affecting Your Mental Health |

Long working hours, back-to-back meetings, tight deadlines and the constant pressure to perform have become part of everyday working life for many people. While occasional work stress is common, feeling exhausted every single day, losing interest in a job you once enjoyed or struggling to switch off even after leaving the office could indicate something more serious.

Observed every year on October 10, World Mental Health Day raises awareness about mental health, encourages conversations and highlights the importance of seeking support. One issue that deserves attention is workplace burnout, which can gradually affect a person's emotional, physical and professional well-being.

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According to Dr. Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatry, Aaksh Healthcare, prolonged work pressure that is not managed effectively can contribute to burnout. The World Health Organization describes burnout as an occupational phenomenon characterised by exhaustion, increased mental distance or cynicism towards one's job, and reduced professional effectiveness.

1. You Feel Tired All The Time

Feeling exhausted after a demanding workday is normal. However, if you wake up tired despite getting enough rest, struggle to get through routine tasks or feel drained even before your workday begins, it may be worth paying attention.

2. You Have Lost Interest In Work

If your enthusiasm towards work has gradually disappeared, it could be a sign of emotional exhaustion. Burnout may make work that once felt meaningful seem frustrating or pointless. You might become increasingly cynical about your responsibilities, emotionally withdraw from colleagues or find yourself counting the hours until the day ends.

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3. You Struggle To Concentrate Or Perform Everyday Tasks

When your mind is constantly occupied with deadlines, targets and unfinished work, concentrating can become difficult. You may find yourself rereading the same email, forgetting small details or taking much longer to complete tasks you previously handled with ease.

Decision-making may also feel overwhelming, and you might begin questioning your abilities despite having the necessary skills and experience.

4. Your Mood And Relationships Begin To Change

Work-related stress does not always stay at the workplace. Sometimes, it follows you home.

You may become irritable over minor things, lose patience with family members or find yourself snapping at colleagues. Others may withdraw from social interactions, avoid conversations or feel overwhelmed by situations they previously handled comfortably.

5. Physical Symptoms Keep Returning

Mental strain can sometimes show up physically. Frequent headaches, muscle tension, stomach discomfort and disrupted sleep may accompany periods of prolonged stress.

However, these symptoms can have several causes and do not automatically indicate burnout. If they keep returning, particularly during stressful work periods, consult a healthcare professional rather than dismissing them as an unavoidable part of office life.

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When Should You Seek Help?

Workplace stress should not be ignored simply because it has become routine. Paying attention to persistent exhaustion, emotional changes, difficulty concentrating and recurring physical symptoms can help you recognise when something needs to change.

Start by identifying the sources of pressure, setting realistic boundaries where possible and making time for rest and activities outside work. Speaking to a trusted person, manager or mental health professional can also help you explore ways to manage the situation.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.