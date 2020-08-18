World Humanitarian Day 2020: Theme, significance and all you need to know about this day

World Humanitarian Day (WHD) is celebrated on August 19 every year on to pay tribute to aid workers, people who risk their lives in humanitarian service and to support people affected by crises around the world.

Well, this year World Humanitarian Day comes as the world continues to fight the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic over recent months.

History

This day was held in memory of the August 19, 2003 bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, that killed 22 people, including the chief humanitarian in Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello. To pay tributes and recognize the efforts by people who risk their lives for humanitarian causes, in 2009, the United Nations General Assembly formalized the day as World Humanitarian Day.

The day is the outcome of the relentless efforts of the Sérgio Vieira de Mello Foundation and his family working closely with the Ambassadors of France, Switzerland, Japan, and Brazil in both Geneva and New York to the table and steer the draft Resolution through the General Assembly.