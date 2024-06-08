World Gin Day 2024: Refreshing Gin Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home For Your Next Party

Canva

Whether you're hosting a house party with siblings or hitting club with friends, a bottle of gin always seems to make its way to the table alongside other drinks. To celebrate the spirit and exclusivity of this drink, World Gin Day is observed every year on the first Saturday of June. This year, it falls on June 8.

World Gin Day is observed to honour the beloved drink and reunite all the gin lovers for a toast. To celebrate this special drink day, we've compiled some exclusive gin cocktail recipes for you to try at home for your next party.

6 Exclusive Gin Cocktail Recipes

English Blossom

Ingredients:

2 oz Hayman’s London Dry Gin

1⁄2 oz St. Elder (Elderflower Liqueur)

3⁄4 oz Lime Juice

1⁄4 oz Simple Syrup

Soda

How to make:

Step 1: In a shaker, combine Hayman’s London Dry Gin, St. Elder (Elderflower liqueur), lime juice, and simple syrup.

Step 2: Shake well with ice and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with club soda and gently stir.

Step 3: Garnish with a delicate edible flower or lime wheel

Ginger Lime Mint Gin & Tonic

30ml gin

1/2 inch piece of fresh ginger, thinly sliced

Juice of half a lime

Fresh Mint Leaves

Vaum Classic Indian Tonic water

Ice cubes

How to make:

Step 1: In a glass, muddle the sliced ginger

Step 2: Add ice cubes and pour in the gin

Step 3: Squeeze in the lime juice

Step 4: Top it off with Vaum Classic Indian tonic water and stir gently

Step 5: Garnish with a lime wedge, mint leaves and a thin slice of ginger (optional)

Citrus and Herb Gin and Tonic:

Ingredients:

2oz Hayman’s Old Tom Gin

4oz Tonic Water

1/2oz Lime Juice

Fresh Basil Leaves

Fresh Thyme Sprigs

How to make:

Step 1: Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.

Step 2: Add Hayman’s Old Tom Gin to the glass.

Step 3: Squeeze the lime juice into the glass.

Step 4: Top it up with tonic water.

Step 5: Gently stir to combine the ingredients.

Step 6: Garnish with fresh basil leaves, a sprig of thyme, and slices of lime and lemon.

Castle in the Sky

Ingredients:

Dry Gin

Dry Vermouth

Honey Cherry Bitters

Lavender Soda

Edible Flower

How to make:

Step 1: Mix Dry Gin and Dry Vermouth in a shaker.

Step 2: Add a dash of honey cherry bitters and shake gently.

Step 3: Strain into a chilled glass.

Step 4: Top with lavender soda.

Step 5: Garnish with an edible flower for an elegant touch.

Paan-Tini

Ingredients:

2 oz 9 Hayman's Old Tom Gin

1 oz paan syrup

1 oz lime juice

A few betel leaves (optional)

How to make:

Step 1: In a shaker, muddle betel leaves (if using).

Step 2: Fill the shaker with ice cubes.

Step 3: Add Hayman's Old Tom Gin, paan syrup, and lime juice.

Step 4: Shake well and add into a martini glass

Step 5: Garnish with a betel leaf or lime twist

Cucumber and Mint Gin and Tonic

Ingredients:

2oz Hayman’s London Dry Gin

4oz Tonic Water

3-4 Cucumber Slices

Fresh Mint Leaves

1/2oz Simple Syrup

How to make:

Step 1: Muddle the cucumber slices and several mint leaves in the bottom of a glass to release their flavor.

Step 2: Add ice cubes to the glass.

Step 3: Pour Hayman’s London Dry Gin and simple syrup over the ice.

Step 4: Top it up with tonic water.

Step 5: Stir gently to combine the ingredients.

Step 6: Garnish with a cucumber slice and a sprig of fresh mint