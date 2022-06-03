World Bicycle Day: Rare facts about cycling that you must know

Image credits: Google

Since 2018 World Bicycle Day is being celebrated on June 3. Cycling does not just improve our health but also helps in contributing towards a pollution free environment. It also helps in weight management and also reduces stress. The UN General Assembly had declared June 3 as International Bicycle Day. If you are a cycling enthusiast, read to know few interesting facts about cycling:

1) Did you know that the first bicycles were created in France, but the inspiration for modern design was taken from England. The fastest bicyclist till date is John Howard who is an American cyclist and has a record speed of 133.75 km per hour, according to a report published in English Jagran.

2) Did you know that in Netherlands, seven out of eight people over the age of 15 have a bicycle. Cycling also helps in reducing blood sugar levels and also helps in developing muscle endurance. It is the best form of sport for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients.

3) A bicycle is 50 times cheaper to maintain than a four wheeler. According to a report published in English Jagran, the longest bicycle was more than 20 meters long and had a seating arrangement for 35 people.

