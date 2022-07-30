World Avocado Day: The Indian vs International variety and health benefits of the fruit

Pic: Freepik

It’s World Avocado Day today, so let’s go beyond ‘guacamole on toast’ about this nutrient-dense fruit and its countless benefits. Yes, it’s often confused for a vegetable but technically, it’s a single-seeded berry.

This creamy textured fruit grows in a tropical climate and once harvested, it is set aside to ripen naturally. While purchasing, you are advised not to get tricked by its exterior look. A ripe and ready-to-consume avocado will sport rough skin with a dark green colour. “One can indicate when an avocado is ripened if, with a slight squeeze, it feels soft on the inside. It is often assumed that avocados are fattening as they are high in calories. But the truth is, they contain healthy fats known as Mono-unsaturated fatty acids [MUFA’s]. They are also rich in many other vitamins and minerals,” says Functional nutritionist, Ritu Gupta, Founder, NUTRIQUEBYRITU.

Indian vs International

It is not a commercial fruit crop in India and is produced on a limited scale. Available in two varieties — the economical Indian variety and the more expensive Hass range of avocados (grown and sold in Southern California). According to Miral and Rushabh Parikh, Co-founders of avocado oil company, Black and Green, “The Hass avocados have slightly bumpy skin, are creamier inside with a higher oil percentage. The Indian ones have a smooth skin with a more fibrous flesh but with less oil percentage.”

Rakshak Kumar, Marketing Director of Avomexicano, adds, “Hass avocados have usually around 18 percentage oil making the texture creamier, and is therefore considered as the preferred variety. Indian berries on the other hand have around 12 per cent making the texture slightly less creamy but a little nuttier in flavour.” Both are equally nutritious and delicious, especially when cut open at the right time.

Read Also Eating avocados daily can improve your gut health

Health angle

Avocado and its oil are cancer warriors apart from being loaded with nutrients, potent antioxidants, vitamins, healthy fats and minerals. Its anti-inflammatory compounds reduce the risk of joint damage in osteoarthritis.

Rushabh Parikh affirms, “Avocado is the hearty source of oleic acid which tolerates higher temperatures without burning and losing out on its health benefits in comparison with other oils. Its dense and steady viscosity contributes to the rich consistency required in soups and sauces.” Oil and butter from this fleshy fruit are just as healthy.

“Pressed from fresh avocado pulp, avocado oil has the highest smoke point of all plant-based cooking oils (510 to 520°F). Its high smoke point makes it a viable option for high-heat cooking, such as sautéing, roasting, and searing for every kind of cuisine,” says Rakshak Kumar. All kinds of cuisine work wonderfully with avocado oil especially Italian, Mexican and Indian.

Read Also Five amazing ways to make avocados a part of your diet and its benefits

Ritu Gupta warns, “Excessive consumption of Avocados/Avocado oil may lead to allergic reactions, may cause digestion issues, or other serious health conditions.” Therefore, always consume in moderation and do not overdo them.

Avocado oil promises to be a diverse and conducive grease that promotes and sustains your life in myriad ways. “Apart from consumption in daily cooking, it is also beneficial for your hair and skin,” says Rakshak Kumar.

The downside of this veritable fruit and its oil is its exclusive reach to the elite due to its high pricing — an upshot of steep overheads coupled with its high production/ import costs.

Despite this, it has witnessed a slow but steady demand as Rushabh Parikh avers, “Our core consumers consist of well-seasoned and mindful eaters who are responsive to the various benefits and uses of the safest cooking oil in the world.”

Read Also Is Avocado Oil the new all-rounder?

Innovative dishes

Apart from the popular dip guacamole, smoothie and sushi, the fruit is gaining popularity among chefs for its innovative and healthy options. Kanika Nanda, Co-founder, of Millettude, shares, “Vegetable burgers can be made healthier with avocado buns using its oil, butter and mayo. Blended with coconut milk, and lemon juice and highlighted with rich dark chocolate, avocados can be converted into creamy ice lollies. They can be combined in pesto sauce or used as a puree with cooked rice.”

Recipes

Chickpea & Soybean Spaghetti in Avocado Pesto

Ingredients

100 gm chickpeas and soybean spaghetti or fettuccine

Vegetables of your choice (cut)

For the Pesto Sauce

1 large bunch fresh basil

2 ripe avocados

Half cup walnuts

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 cloves garlic

Half teaspoon fine sea salt

Half cup extra-virgin olive oil

Ground pepper to taste

Method: Boil spaghetti. In a little olive oil, sauté the veggies until fully cooked. Strip basil leaves from the stems and add to a food processor along with avocados, walnuts, lemon juice, garlic and salt; pulse until finely chopped. Add oil and process to form a thick paste. Season with pepper. Add the cooked pasta and pesto sauce as desired to the sautéed veggies and toss!

(Recipe by Pink Harvest Farms)

Bruschettas with Avocado Oil & Butter

Ingredients

4 baguette toasts

Half cup basil leaves

2 cups cherry tomatoes

3 pods finely chopped garlic

1 tbsp avocado oil

Avocado butter to apply on toast

Salt, pepper as per taste

Method: Lightly sauté basil, tomatoes and garlic in avocado oil. Add salt and pepper. Apply avocado butter on toasts. Top each baguette with sautéed veggies. Munch into crunchy and delicious bruschettas.

(Recipe by Rushabh Parikh, Co-founder, Black & Green Products)